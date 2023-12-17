Frontiers of Pandora “looks fantastic”

#Frontiers #Pandora #fantastic

‘)

.css(‘opacity’, 0)

.html(tip)

.appendTo(‘body’);

self.init();

self.target.on(‘mouseleave’, () => {

console.log(‘mouseleave’);

console.log($(‘#shareDialog’).hasClass(‘is-open’));

if ($(‘#shareDialog’).hasClass(‘is-open’)) {

self.remove();

}

});

self.tooltip.on(‘click’, () => {

self.remove();

});

});

$(window).on(‘resize’, () => {

self.init();

});

}

/**

* @param target

* @param info

* @param timeout

*/

showTemporary(target, info, timeout) {

let self = this;

timeout = timeout || 10;

this.target = target;

let tip = self.textList[info];

if (!tip || tip == ”) {

return false;

}

if (this.tooltip) {

this.tooltip.remove();

}

this.tooltip = $(”)

.css(‘opacity’, 0)

.html(tip)

.appendTo(‘body’);

this.init();

setTimeout(() => {

self.remove();

$(this.target).removeClass(‘active’);

}, timeout * 1000);

}

/**

*

*/

remove() {

if (!this.tooltip) {

return;

}

this.tooltip.animate({

top: ‘-=10’,

opacity: 0

}, 50, function() {

$(this).remove();

});

}

/**

*

*/

init() {

if (!this.tooltip || !this.target) {

return;

}

this.tooltip.addClass(‘dBlk’);

}

}

ctcTooltip = new ctcTooltips();

$(document).on(‘click’, ‘.shareCopy’, function() {

$(this).addClass(‘active’);

copyToClipboardNew($(this));

});

var copyToClipboardNew = function(target) {

var textArea = document.createElement(‘textarea’),

text = target.data(‘text’);

textArea.style.position = ‘fixed’;

textArea.style.top = 0;

textArea.style.left = 0;

textArea.style.width=”2em”;

textArea.style.height=”2em”;

textArea.style.padding = 0;

textArea.style.border=”none”;

textArea.style.outline=”none”;

textArea.style.boxShadow = ‘none’;

textArea.style.background = ‘transparent’;

textArea.value = text;

document.body.appendChild(textArea);

textArea.focus();

textArea.select();

try {

var successful = document.execCommand(‘copy’);

if (successful) {

ctcTooltip.showTemporary(target, ‘link_copied’, 2);

} else {

ctcTooltip.showTemporary(target, ‘link_copy_error’);

}

} catch (err) {}

document.body.removeChild(textArea);

};

var closeShareWidget = function(delay) {

setTimeout(function() {

shareDialog.classList.remove(‘is-open’);

}, delay);

}

jQuery(document).on(‘click’, ‘.jsShare’, function() {

shareDialog.classList.add(‘is-open’);

jQuery(document).on(‘click’, ‘#shareDialog’, function() {

if (event.target.nodeName == ‘I’) {

closeShareWidget();

} else {

var container = $(‘.shareWrapper’);

if ((!container.is(event.target) && !container.has(event.target).length) || event.target.nodeName == ‘A’) {

closeShareWidget();

}

}

});

})

News

17.12.2023 um 10:15 Uhr

Thilo Bayer

Quelle: RavionHD

Update: There are new works of art from the PCGH community again. After the recent focus on games based on Unreal Engine 5 (RoboCop: Rogue City, Ark: Survival Ascended) and Red Dead Redemption 2, there are now fresh uploads for the recently released Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. JackTheHero and RavionHD particularly stood out here with their screenshots. Have fun with the new pictures that can be found right at the beginning of the gallery. You can find much more directly in the forum.

The screenshot thread in the Extreme community is one of the most popular places in the forum. The thread has already received around 6,150 replies and more than a million hits. It is therefore time for the screenshots to be presented to the PCGH community on PCGH.de. We show some interesting screenshots of current and older games without claiming to be complete. If available, you will find a more detailed description of the graphics settings used and any mods in the caption.

Any PCGH community member is allowed to publish pictures in the thread, but you should note that there is no discussion there, the screenshots are in the foreground. If you also want to post pictures in the thread, you should go to the Extreme forum as quickly as possible.

A notice: PCGH Extreme is the community for PC mechanics. On August 20, 2007, the PC Games Hardware Extreme Forum opened its doors to interested readers for the first time on the occasion of the Games Convention 2007. Initially, the forum was operated in parallel to the old PCGH forum and the content revolved almost exclusively around overclocking and case modding. Since 2008, PC Games Hardware Extreme has been the only forum for all PCGH community members and covers a wide range of topics. Since launch, over 530,000 topics and 10,300,000 posts have been created by more than 207,000 registered users. The Folding@Home community has been very active for many years, working together to provide computing power against diseases such as cancer.