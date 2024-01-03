Frosty monthly weather outlook. The harsh winter will not return to the Czech Republic for a while

#Frosty #monthly #weather #outlook #harsh #winter #return #Czech #Republic

While the beginning of this week will be marked by high temperatures, it will really tighten up by the weekend. And according to long-term weather forecasts, it looks like the winter will stick around for a longer time this time.

“We assume that the period from January 1 to 28, 2024 will be average in temperature,” the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ) reported on the website.

According to the forecast, the first week of the new year will still be above average in temperature. Temperatures will be around 2°C at night, and around 5°C in the middle of the week. It will be colder only at the end of the season, when the mercury on the thermometers will drop to -2 °C. While in the middle of the week the temperatures will climb up to 8 °C during the day, they will only be around zero at the weekend.

The next 21 days should probably be average in temperature with minimum temperatures in the second week around -4 °C and the highest around 0 °C.

Norwegian meteorologists also expect the winter to last in the coming weeks, as reported on the social network X. According to them, the reason is the sudden stratospheric warming, when the temperature in this layer of the atmosphere should have risen by about 70 degrees. As a result, the polar vortex weakened, which will bring Arctic frost to Europe.

Also in terms of precipitation, the period as a whole will be average. It will rain especially in the following days. “In the first week, we expect above-average totals of around 25 millimeters, in the next around 10 millimeters and in the last only around five millimeters,” the meteorologists outlined.

Due to the high temperatures, it will start to rain in the lower areas. After it cools down, the precipitation will be mixed or snowy in the other weeks, and may temporarily be freezing. “Initially, even on the mountains, there will be rain temporarily,” concluded the ČHMÚ.

The average temperature in the Czech Republic during this period is around -1 °C. According to the available information from the ČHMÚ, the warmest time was in 2007, when thermometers measured 3.8 °C. Conversely, the coldest was in 1942, when temperatures dropped to -11.4 °C.

The weather is not very good for skiers yet. You will learn more in the following report (1/2024):

TN.cz