Froukje receives three Gold Records during a concert in Carré | Music

Jan 16, 2024 at 10:17 PM

Froukje was surprised with three Golden Records during her concert in Theater Carré in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter was presented with the awards by her colleague S10.

The three Gold Records were for the singles Nothing Between in A sign (both from 2022) and the EP Light and dark from 2021. The singles have sold 40,000 copies, the EP 20,000 copies. The EP Light and Dark was previously awarded an Edison.

Froukje made her debut in 2020, as an eighteen-year-old, with the single Bigger Than Me. Already Light and dark the second EP followed in 2022, Delirious, for which she received her second Edison. Last year the singer played at Down The Rabbit Hole, Lowlands and Rock Werchter, among others.

Last year Froukje sold out a club tour and played in AFAS Live. She recently released her long-awaited debut album Necessary sadness out. The concerts in Carré are to celebrate the launch of this record.

