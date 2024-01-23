Frozen shoulder and clawed hand…strong evidence of a “serious” illness

#Frozen #shoulder #clawed #hand…strong #evidence #illness

A new study shows that untreated high blood sugar can cause painful problems such as frozen shoulder, painful carpal tunnel syndrome in the wrist, and Dupuytren’s disease, also known as “claw hand.”

High blood sugar has long been associated with problems in the legs and feet, sometimes causing painful ulcers that can lead to amputation.

The study, conducted by scientists at the University of Exeter, is the first to provide evidence that these problems are directly caused by high blood sugar.

The researchers analyzed genetic data from 370,000 study participants.

They found strong evidence that those with a greater chance of developing uncontrolled high blood sugar, known as hyperglycemia, were more likely to develop upper extremity problems.

The study indicates that over time, high blood sugar leads to increased levels of a substance in the body called AGEs, which are formed when proteins, fats, and DNA mix with sugars in the bloodstream.

It’s believed that the buildup of AGEs – found in the hands of people with Dupuytren’s disease and in the shoulders of people with frozen shoulder – is what causes the damage and thickening of tendons, joints and connective tissue that causes problems.

Research leader, Dr Harry Green, from the University of Exeter Medical School, said: “Our study consistently demonstrates that long-term high blood sugar causes these conditions in the upper extremities. We can now classify them as complications of diabetes.”