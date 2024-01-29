Fruit that helps prevent urinary tract infections and types of cancer

#Fruit #helps #prevent #urinary #tract #infections #types #cancer

If you don’t already know, it’s time to discover the incredible benefits of cranberries. The fruit, normally found in the form of juice or capsules, brings a series of nutritional properties that leave nothing to be desired.

There is scientific evidence about the positive effects of this fruit on the cardiovascular system and even on the prevention of some types of cancer.

The health benefits of cranberries are mainly due to the presence of vitamin C and antioxidant compounds, such as flavonoids, catechins and proanthocyanidins.

The fruit’s antioxidants are so effective that they can even prevent urinary infections, a bacterial inflammation of the urethra, bladder, ureters (connection between the kidneys and bladder) and kidneys.

These antioxidants also help prevent bacterial attachment to cell surfaces, thus blocking bacterial invasion.

Additionally, studies suggest that cranberry juice may inhibit urinary bladder cancer by altering cell proliferation.

An animal study, carried out in 2008, used a dose of 1 ml of cranberry juice per day. The authors observed that there was a reduction in bladder weight, indicating a decrease in tumor size and cell proliferation.

Therefore, researchers believe that the induction of ornithine decarboxylase, an enzyme involved in the proliferation of tumor cells, is inhibited.

How does fruit contribute to weight loss?

When it comes to weight loss, cranberries can be an excellent ally, thanks to the presence of fiber and acids, as well as vitamins and minerals.

According to experts, 480ml of juice or two 250 mg cranberry capsules daily are enough to prevent infections and help with weight loss.

However, it is important to remember that no single food has the power to generate such an effect. It is crucial to invest in a balanced diet along with physical activity to obtain effective results.