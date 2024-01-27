FSB arrested two Russians accused of cooperation with Ukraine

#FSB #arrested #Russians #accused #cooperation #Ukraine

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

Since February 2022, when Moscow launched a full-scale war, Russia has arrested its own citizens who it says have worked with Ukraine or financed Ukraine’s military.

On Friday, the FSB said it had arrested two men in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on charges of treason, crimes punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

“According to the investigation, they actively established contact with a representative of the Ukrainian security services. During their communication, they agreed to collect and transfer information about units of the Russian Armed Forces participating in a special military operation,” the FSB said, using the Kremlin’s term for the war in Ukraine.

It said these individuals were paid to provide information on the location of military equipment and personnel.

Rostov-on-Don is the headquarters of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

The city is located on the Sea of ​​Azov and is less than 100 km from the border with Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions, two of the four regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$