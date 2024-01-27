FSB arrested two Russians accused of cooperation with Ukraine

#FSB #arrested #Russians #accused #cooperation #Ukraine

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

Since February 2022, when Moscow launched a full-scale war, Russia has arrested its own citizens who it says have worked with Ukraine or financed Ukraine’s military.

On Friday, the FSB said it had arrested two men in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on charges of treason, crimes punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

“According to the investigation, they actively established contact with a representative of the Ukrainian security services. During their communication, they agreed to collect and transfer information about units of the Russian Armed Forces participating in a special military operation,” the FSB said, using the Kremlin’s term for the war in Ukraine.

It said these individuals were paid to provide information on the location of military equipment and personnel.

Rostov-on-Don is the headquarters of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

The city is located on the Sea of ​​Azov and is less than 100 km from the border with Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions, two of the four regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  Presidential elections in Russia scheduled for March 2024 -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Posted on
Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
Posted on
Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
Posted on
Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News