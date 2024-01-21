FSR 3 with frame generation in two other games with Unreal Engine

#FSR #frame #generation #games #Unreal #Engine

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 – FSR 3 for short – with frame generation is slowly but surely on the rise. Two more games based on Unreal Engine now support AMD’s new upscaling technology.

The Talos Principle 2 and Estencel support FSR 3

The puzzle adventure The Talos Principle 2, which was praised by players and the press and is based on the new Unreal Engine 5, and the indie action game Estencel, which was released just a few days ago, now support FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with in-house intermediate image calculation AMD Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF “).

Source: Estencel via Videocardz In both cases, FSR 2 has been replaced by FSR 3, while Estencel now also supports Nvidia’s DLSS 3.5 for the first time. Both games now offer the full upscaling feature set including frame generation from AMD and Nvidia.

FSR 3 is (slowly) on the rise

The spread of FSR 3 is slowly picking up speed with the updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone as well as The Talos Principle 2 and Estencel. AMD’s latest upscaling technology is now supported by a total of nine games.

The prophesied

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Farming Simulator 22

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The Talos Principle 2

MotorCubs RC

stencil

Unlike the implementation of FSR 3 with Fluid Motion Frames in games, the pure driver feature for intermediate frame calculations is making faster progress and is now also available for current APUs. In a few days, the feature will also be transferred to the stable Adrenalin graphics driver for the first time.

Fluid Motion Frames: AMD’s frame generation is scheduled to move into the stable graphics driver on January 24th

AMD’s in-house “Frame Generation” Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”) is scheduled to make its way into the stable Adrenalin graphics driver for the first time on January 24th.

Those: Estencel, The Talos Principle 2 via Videocardz