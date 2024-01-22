FTSEMib technical analysis: first attack foiled

#FTSEMib #technical #analysis #attack #foiled

The price attack on the reported Italian index futures level of 30,200 has been repelled, for now. Let’s find out together what this means

By Fabio Pioli, professional trader, creator of Miraclapp, the largest extra income platform

As well written in last week’s article (“FTSEMib: knots at the ready”), the price appointment was at 30,200 futures points. We specified how, however, it was not sufficient for prices to reach those levels (the support levels are always revised) but rather theidentification of a certain graphic figure in order to get to the bottom.

There was no such graphic figure (see Figure 1)

Fig 1. Future FTSEMib – Daily chart

And therefore we did not go down because the non-existence of this figure for now simply means that the trend is still bullish.

The first bearish attack was therefore thwarted.

This does not mean that Miraclapp was left empty-handed: it identified a short at >80% probability ENI which yielded +52.94% compared to the capital risked (the return is obviously always calculated with respect to the capital that is put at risk of loss). After gaining +8.47% on the opposite side always on the same title.

Therefore, apart from the securities, on one of which Miraclapp has opened a new position with a level of reliability greater than 80% of producing a profit, what will it do on the index?

At this time still, unless prices drop, always waits for an opportunity to get short. An opportunity that guarantees without a shadow of a doubt that the chances of doing the right thing are at least above 80%.

The monitored level is always 30,200 but the behavior of prices is important, the level is not enough (as mentioned).

Looking for shorts is rational but it does not mean completely excluding the possibility that the market will unexpectedly (the adverb means that the probabilities are lower but always exist) produce a bullish acceleration. It simply means not considering riding it, this rise, at this moment, that is, not buying at these prices, while still remaining, as always said, with the stocks that have not reversed well in the portfolio. Only those that have not reversed or signaled bearish trends.

As one might expect, every time there is a lateral (Figure 2) (and this dates back to 8 weeks) a price spill is expected.

Fig 2. Future FTSEMib – Weekly chart

The skill lies in filtering prices to intercept the right movement. But Miraclapp will take care of this.

The ownership of the analysis reported here belongs to the author of the same, and the publisher – who hosts this commentary – assumes no responsibility for its content and for the purposes for which the reader will use it. The author communicates that this presentation presents information that could potentially implicitly or explicitly suggest an investment strategy regarding one or more financial instruments and opinions on the current or future value or price of such instruments and is intended as a marketing communication. As such it does not constitute research prepared in accordance with legal requirements to promote the independence of investment research and is not subject to any prohibition prohibiting dealings by analysts and relevant persons prior to dissemination of the research in investment matters.