Fu Kunqi, who will take over as the chief convener of the Blue Camp Legislative Yuan Caucus: No longer will the poultry and livestock raised by the DPP be the leader | Congressional Map New Year Bureau | Important News

#Kunqi #chief #convener #Blue #Camp #Legislative #Yuan #Caucus #longer #poultry #livestock #raised #DPP #leader #Congressional #Map #Year #Bureau #Important #News

KuomintangLegislatorFu KunqiHe is about to take over as the chief convener of the KMT Legislative Yuan Caucus. He and KMT legislators Hong Mengkai and Lin Siming, who are about to serve as secretary-general and deputy secretary-general, paid a visit to the KMT caucus. Fu Kunqi said that the big drama is about to begin.Democratic Progressive PartyGeneral convener of the Legislative Yuan CaucusKe JianmingDon’t leave, we won’t let the DPP use poultry and livestock as the chief minister again.

Fu Kunqi pointed out that the KMT is a united political party and once again thanked the KMT legislatorsLai ShibaoGive in, focus on the overall situation, and speak out in unison, so that everyone can position themselves as soon as possible and prepare the fighting team to face the DPP.

Fu Kunqi said that in the past, the DPP, under the leadership of Ke Jianming, had always been in its comfort zone and had not encountered any real challenges. The new Kuomintang group, with the strongest public opinion, wants Congress to return to its normal state supervision mechanism.

Fu Kunqi said that in the past eight years, corruption under the leadership of Ke Jianming had hidden too many problems. They persisted in fighting to the end and there was nothing to discuss. The East Factory-level units created by the DPP must examine the right to consent to personnel one by one. The law must be revised to allow all legislative chambers and the right to consent to personnel to be voted on by registered vote under the sun. This is responsible for the voters and their own duties.

Fu Kunqi pointed out,parliamentary reformThe law must be enforced forcefully. The Kuomintang Party has called for the same position as the Kuomintang. A normal country must have a strong National Congress. Therefore, not only the crime of contempt of Congress, but also the crime of contempt of Congress, including hearings and investigations and congressional testimony, not lying and strengthening the professional functions of committees, will be comprehensive Amend the law so that all members of Congress can become true representatives of the people and be able to fully exert their powers.

Fu Kunqi said that all the counter-questions that occurred in the committee in the past were quite ridiculous situations and should not happen again. The DPP will not be allowed to use captive poultry and livestock as its leaders anymore. The country’s talents must be effectively used and all good people can be allowed to do so. The policy spread across the country.

Fu Kunqi pointed out that if the DPP wants to do something right and in line with public opinion, they will support it. As for all black money-related matters and using policy signs to attack political opponents, they will be thoroughly investigated and the right to consent to personnel will be strictly scrutinized. A real nuclear explosion has not happened yet.

Fu Kunqi said that when Ke Jianming fought against him in the past, he always surrendered and stayed in his comfort zone for a long time. He did not understand what a normal Congress was. The Kuomintang Legislative Yuan caucus will form an army tomorrow and the drama will begin. Ke Jianming should not leave. He wants to guide the Congress. All 113 members of Congress must become qualified members of Congress, no longer rubber stamps for political parties, regardless of blue or green, and perform their due responsibilities for the country.

Video/You Xikun accepts the Democratic Progressive Party’s demands for parliamentary reform: I express support personally and do not represent the Democratic Progressive Party.



The election of the President and Vice President of the Legislative Yuan will begin on February 1. The People’s Party has put forward a number of demands for parliamentary reform. Legislative President You Xikun expressed his agreement with all of them today. He said that this is a personal opinion and not a representative…

2024-01-29 17:29

Fu Kunqi, who will take over as the chief convener of the Blue Camp Legislative Yuan Caucus: No longer will the poultry and livestock raised by the DPP be the leader



Kuomintang legislator Fu Kunqi is about to take over as the chief convener of the Kuomintang Legislative Yuan caucus. He and Kuomintang legislators Hong Mengkai and Lin Siming, who will serve as secretary-general and deputy secretary-general, paid a visit to the Kuomintang caucus. Fu Kunqi…

2024-01-29 17:09

Film/Huang Guochang once stated that he would not vote for him…Cai Qichang visited the People’s Party today and was hugged and replied instantly



The President and Vice President of the Legislative Yuan, You Xikun and Cai Qichang, visited the People’s Party Legislative Yuan caucus in the afternoon. The closed-door meeting lasted about 50 minutes, about 15 minutes longer than the original time. Cai Qichang, Vice President of the Legislative Yuan…

2024-01-29 16:28

You Xikun and Cai Qichang visit the People’s Party League!Huang Guochang expressed his goodwill and shouted “welcome”, and the closed-door talks between the two sides exceeded the scheduled time



President of the Legislative Yuan You Xikun and Vice President Cai Qichang represented the Democratic Progressive Party in running for the position of President and Vice President of the next Legislative Yuan. In the afternoon, they paid a visit to the People’s Party Legislative Yuan caucus. The two parties were originally expected to have a closed-door meeting for 35 minutes, but it exceeded the scheduled time and the meeting was scheduled. ..

2024-01-29 15:03

Accept Baiying’s appeal…You Changpei’s open letter was accused of disagreement with Ke Jianming. Cai Qichang said this



You Xikun and Cai Qichang, the President and Vice President of the Legislative Yuan who were nominated by the Democratic Progressive Party’s Legislative Yuan caucus for re-election, paid a visit to the People’s Party caucus this afternoon. Cai Qichang said after the meeting that he must make his words clear when running for President and Vice President…

2024-01-29 19:13

Han Guoyu and You Xikun opened the “interview” conditions. How does Ke Wenzhe and the People’s Party Group catch up?



The battle for the leadership of the Legislative Yuan will be voted on on February 1. Legislator-elect Han Kuo-yu and legislator Jiang Qichen “Han Jiangpei” represent the Kuomintang vying for the position of President and Vice President of the Legislative Yuan, as well as leading Democratic Progressive Party congressional candidates You Xikun and Cai Qichang “You Chang” “match”, two groups of people worked in tandem to win the support of the “key minority” People’s Party. People’s Party Chairman Ke Wenzhe will also go to the People’s Party caucus for discussion at 7:30 a.m. on the 30th, and a decision is expected to be made on the 30th or 31st. …

2024-01-29 18:16

0 messages in total

When posting articles or placing tags, you must not make any remarks that are illegal or infringe upon the rights of others. Violators shall bear legal responsibility.

For comments that are knowingly untrue or excessively emotional and abusive, if reported by netizens or discovered by this website, Lianhe News Network has the right to delete the article, suspend or terminate the membership. If you do not agree with the above rules, please do not post articles.

For tags that are meaningless, irrelevant to this article, knowingly untrue, or abusive, Lianhe News Network reserves the right to delete tags, suspend or cancel membership. If you do not agree with the above regulations, please do not place tags.

If the “nickname” involves swearing, swearing, or infringing on the rights of others, Lianhe News Network has the right to delete the article, suspend or cancel the membership. If you do not agree with the above rules, please do not post articles.

More