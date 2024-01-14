Fuel cap, no one knows the secret function of the flap | They designed it specifically for this

#Fuel #cap #secret #function #flap #designed #specifically

You find yourself having to use it every day, or at least with such frequency that it almost becomes a routine. We are talking about the classic fuel cap door of our cars, where the fuel is inserted.

Yet, upon closer inspection, almost no one seems to know – at least not fully – what appears to be a real secret function: exactly, the door of the reservoir of the fuel It has a little-known function.

Yet, they designed and created it specifically for this. What are we talking about? We’ll clarify it right away, of course. You just have to concentrate on looking at it ‘door’ and, perhaps, everything will already be over clear.

A large portion of citizens who drive have always thought that the fuel filler cap flap can and should serve one and only one thing: that is, that it barely serves to protect il cork from every invasive element. Nevertheless?

Certainly anyone who has boarded one machine or just looked at it for a couple of minutes you will have identified a classic door, which is located on one of the sides of the car, inside which there is the gap al fuel.

Fuel door, its important functions

This is precisely the classic door which, once opened, gives access to the cap which, where present (sometimes it is not) in turn allows access with the spout of the profit from the pump of petrol at the refueling area. In this way the gas station or ourselves if we opt for the mode of do it yourself, delivers the fuel necessary and requested and is therefore refueled. What happens after that? There is more?

In truth this door has a much broader function than this, contributing a protect the car maneuvers and aerodynamic performance. That means? First of all, about door is often indicated wording of the pressure of tyres and the owners can read it there for conform and travel in safety.

serbatoio-Depositphotos.com-motorzoom.it_

Fuel door, you didn’t know it did these things

And then, on the side of the hatch, there may be written the type Of fuel necessary, so as to help even the most careless driver and Don’t make any mistakes gross and very dangerous for the salute of our own vehicle.

Furthermore, the door allows access to the cork and the tank compartment without allows risks. There are, in fact, some protrusions which seem useless, but that’s exactly where it goes instead positioned il cork, so you don’t have any problems have it in thousand while refueling.