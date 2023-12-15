Fuji confirms that he is not compatible with Asnawi Mangkualam, annoyed that netizens are still forced to date him

#Fuji #confirms #compatible #Asnawi #Mangkualam #annoyed #netizens #forced #date

Saturday, 16 December 2023 – 00:02 WIB

VIVA Showbiz – Fuji and Asnawi Mangkualam have recently been widely discussed by their fans because they are suspected of having a special relationship. This gossip started when Fuji and Asnawi were caught walking together in a mall at night. They were recorded by a netizen who made the video viral. However, since then, Fuji and Asnawi have remained silent about the clarity of their relationship.

Finally, now Fuji and Asnawi appear to confirm their romantic relationship. Both of them broadcast live on social media together with other friends. There, the sister-in-law of the late Vanessa Angel revealed that she and Asnawi were not dating. Scroll to find out the full story, come on!

Fuji admitted that he was only friends with Asnawi Mangkualam. Although he did not deny that he had previously been close to more than friends in general.

Unfortunately, Fuji and Asnawi’s clarification still received negative responses from netizens. There was one comment which said that Fuji did not appreciate Asnawi’s efforts to approach him so far. Because of this, Asnawi withdrew and gave up his intention to become Fuji’s lover.

“The problem is that Fuji doesn’t consider Asnawi’s efforts, he thinks he’s a friend and then people back off. If he’s considered a friend and then the concept of boyfriend means Uti doesn’t understand what it means,” commented one netizen,” quoting an Instagram post. @lambe_danu, Friday 15 December 2023.

The netizen’s comments seemed to blame Fuji for being unkind to Asnawi all this time. Knowing this oblique response, Fuji also did not accept it and immediately responded with a sharp statement.

Fuji also wondered why he was still being blamed even though he had provided clarification regarding his relationship. Fuji then emphasized that he felt incompatible with Asnawi so their relationship could not materialize.

“I’m still the one being blamed, if it’s not suitable, how can I force it,” replied Fuji.

It wasn’t just one netizen who received a response from Fuji, there were also other comments that he highlighted. Different from previous comments which blamed Fuji, this time netizens still firmly believe that Fuji and Asnawi have a special relationship. The netizen even mentioned their friends’ expressions while broadcasting live.

“I’m sure Nawi and Uti have fixed their relationship. Look at the expressions of their friends when Uti and Asnawi chat, they can’t help but laugh,” commented another netizen.

Fuji was again surprised because the netizen still stuck to his own opinion and did not want to believe the clarification he made.

“Still stupid, tired,” answered Fuji.