Fulfill the promise to the citizens! Zhao Yixiang resigned as director of the International Department of the Democratic Progressive Party and Li Wen received loud calls to take over | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM

Reporter Gao Yifan/Reporting from Taipei

▲Zhao Yixiang resigned as director of the International Department of the DPP (picture/reproduced from Zhao Yixiang’s Facebook)

Taipei City Councilor Zhao Yixiang of the Democratic Progressive Party said today (26th) that he officially resigned from serving in the International Department of the Democratic Progressive Party during the election campaign and will continue to work hard in the Taipei City Council to implement his commitments to the citizens. It is rumored that Li Wen, chairman of the Lianjiang County Party Committee of the Democratic Progressive Party, has been clamoring to take over as director of the International Department, but Li Wen said that he had not received the notice.

Zhao Yixiang posted on Facebook today that when he took over the work of the International Department last summer, his personal goal was to assist in the election campaign with phased tasks and strengthen the campaign’s strength through international connections and high-quality policies.

Zhao Yixiang said that he was honored to participate in the formulation of the “Four Pillars of Peace” action plan and international policies, accepted numerous interviews from international media, and also traveled to the United States and Europe to share his policy for the country’s future. He was very grateful to Lai Qingde and Xiao Meiqin, the president-elect and vice-president-elect of the Democratic Progressive Party, for giving him the opportunity to participate in such an important election campaign. He was also very happy to make his contribution to international affairs in the process.

Zhao Yixiang said that his phased tasks have been completed, and he will continue to fully promote municipal reforms such as transportation, housing, and education, and implement high-quality services to citizens. This is his persistence and commitment. He emphasized that elections are temporary and local services are permanent. You will continue to see me promoting transportation reform and various local work in the streets and alleys of Da’an Wenshan.

It is rumored that Li Wen, chairman of the Lianjiang County Party Committee of the Democratic Progressive Party, has been clamoring to take over as director of the International Department, but Li Wen said that he had not received the notice. DPP spokesperson Wu Zheng said that Zhao Yixiang completed the phased tasks and submitted his resignation a few days ago, which was recognized by Lai Qingde. The Party Central Committee is also considering candidates who can take over as director of the International Department, and will be notified of specific information when it is available.

▲There are strong calls for Li Wen to take over as the director of the International Department (picture/reproduced from Li Wen’s Facebook)