Fulham – Arsenal Prediction and Betting

#Fulham #Arsenal #Prediction #Betting

Fulham – Arsenal Prediction

Premier League

Odds 1.55

We now go to a Premier League match where Arsenal is the favorite to win as we see in the bets. And Arsenal cannot afford to fail if they do not want to drop out of the fight for the title. However, Fulham, despite their last defeat, has been recording very good results at home.

*Odds obtained on December 31, 2023. The information provided does not guarantee the success of the forecast. Fees may vary.

Fulham – Arsenal prediction odds

Fulham prediction: data and current form

Fulham arrives with 3 consecutive defeats in the Premier League. A bad streak in which they have lost against Bournemouth (3-0) on the last day, Burnley (0-2) and Newcastle (3-0). Previously, they had 2 rout victories against West Ham (5-0) and Nottingham Forest (5-0). In this way, it is located in the middle zone with 6 points ahead of relegation.

At home, Fulham has just ended losing 3 consecutive victories. A defeat that does not tarnish their excellent record at home, which allows them to face this day with options to score points and thus continue to stay away from the relegation spots.

Regarding the lineup, Fulham will have Tim Ream missing [lesión en el sóleo] and Raúl Jiménez [roja directa].

Arsenal prediction: data and current form

Arsenal arrives without having won in 3 of its last 4 Premier League games (1 draw and 2 losses). A bad dynamic in which they have only beaten Brighton (2-0), in which they have drawn away from home against Liverpool (1-1), and in which they have lost against Aston Villa (1-0) and West Ham (0-2) on the last day. Thus, it is 2 points away from the leadership (Liverpool).

As a visitor, Arsenal have not lost in 3 of their last 4 games (2 wins and 1 draw). Good results, although he cannot allow himself to fail on this day if he does not want to fall from first position, after a week in which bad results have caused him to lose the lead.

Regarding the lineup, Arsenal will have Takehir Tomiyasu missing [molestias en el sóleo]de Thomas Partey [lesión muscular] and by Fabio Vieira [operado de pubalgia].

Betting and prediction Fulham – Arsenal

Craven Cottage

Premier League

Latest results Fulham – Arsenal

Fulham 0234Arsenal32011

Historical Fulham – Arsenal

Key data for your bets and prediction Fulham – Arsenal

Fulham have won 3 of their last 4 home games in the Premier League (1 loss).

+2.5 goals have been scored in 7 of Fulham’s last 8 Premier League games.

Arsenal have not lost in 3 of their last 4 away games in the Premier League (2 wins and 1 draw).

-2.5 goals have been scored in Arsenal’s last 3 Premier League games.

Interesting bets for the Fulham – Arsenal forecast

Top betting houses for the Premier League

Fulham – Arsenal Prediction: Arsenal Win

Match with a favorable forecast for Arsenal according to the bets, since they arrive with the need to achieve victory to try to regain the lead. However, they face a very strong Fulham at home who are even capable of achieving victory in this duel, despite their qualifying situation not being worrying.

As for H2H, the balance of recent direct confrontations is very favorable to Arsenal, who have managed to remain undefeated both at home and away.

In this way, for this meeting in which The prediction according to the bets will be Arsenal’s victory with both scoringI will recommend as risky bet on Arsenal’s victory in both halves [4.00]. Odds obtained with bet365.

Good luck with your bets and Fulham – Arsenal prediction!

