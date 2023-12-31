Fulham vs. Arsenal (2-1): result, summary and goals of the Premier League match | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Fulham #Arsenal #result #summary #goals #Premier #League #match #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

Erratic and with less intensity than its rival, Arsenal lost 2-1 this Sunday against Fulham and closed 2023 with another puncture, the fourth in its last five Premier League games, to move away from the leadership that will continue to be held by Liverpool when the twentieth day of the English league ends.

Just three days after being defeated by West Ham (0-2), Arsenal returned to the fight. The Premier League does not stop, it is physically and mentally exhausting for the players. One game after another, with hardly any rest. All for the good of the public, enjoyable during the Christmas holidays, but burdensome for all the teams. And some handle it better than others.

Arsenal could have used a Christmas break. He was already showing signs of weakness before the start of the holidays after losing 1-0 to Aston Villa. He recovered with a victory over Brighton (2-0) and punctured again after drawing against Liverpool (1-1). In total, only one victory in their last four games before visiting Fulham.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Fulham vs. Arsenal live online for matchday 20 of the Premier League.

According to the criteria of

Know more

Also Read:  National Jiu-jitsu team with nine medals at the African Championship -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PiS is threatening the airport in Berlin. But the real competitor to CPK is elsewhere
PiS is threatening the airport in Berlin. But the real competitor to CPK is elsewhere
Posted on
Rest is good for Lewis Capaldi, singer releases new version of second album | Backbiting
Rest is good for Lewis Capaldi, singer releases new version of second album | Backbiting
Posted on
Playsport – Emil Grădinescu announces the apocalypse at FCSB, because of “coach” Gigi Becali. “It’s a calamity for this club, I don’t think he takes the title.” Video
Playsport – Emil Grădinescu announces the apocalypse at FCSB, because of “coach” Gigi Becali. “It’s a calamity for this club, I don’t think he takes the title.” Video
Posted on
Karim Benzema appeared: he is on vacation and with an injury, this is known – International Football – Sports
Karim Benzema appeared: he is on vacation and with an injury, this is known – International Football – Sports
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News