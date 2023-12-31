Fulham vs. Arsenal (2-1): result, summary and goals of the Premier League match | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Fulham #Arsenal #result #summary #goals #Premier #League #match #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

Erratic and with less intensity than its rival, Arsenal lost 2-1 this Sunday against Fulham and closed 2023 with another puncture, the fourth in its last five Premier League games, to move away from the leadership that will continue to be held by Liverpool when the twentieth day of the English league ends.

Just three days after being defeated by West Ham (0-2), Arsenal returned to the fight. The Premier League does not stop, it is physically and mentally exhausting for the players. One game after another, with hardly any rest. All for the good of the public, enjoyable during the Christmas holidays, but burdensome for all the teams. And some handle it better than others.

Arsenal could have used a Christmas break. He was already showing signs of weakness before the start of the holidays after losing 1-0 to Aston Villa. He recovered with a victory over Brighton (2-0) and punctured again after drawing against Liverpool (1-1). In total, only one victory in their last four games before visiting Fulham.

