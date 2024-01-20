Full format for vloggers who keep it short

#Full #format #vloggers #short

The ZV-E1 system camera delivers excellent 4K image quality, but heats up too quickly.

The ZV-E1 offers a lot of film performance in a compact body

If you want to do something great as an influencer or vlogger these days, you not only have to offer content, but also quality. 4K at 60 frames per second should already be included for followers with smart TVs.

The camera should also have one good autofocus – after all, it’s hard to find staff who not only work best for free, but also know how and where to focus. Aside from that: High dynamic range and high sensitivity to lightif there is no headlight in your luggage.

Given these conditions, the choice is severely limited. Most of the time, if the budget allows it, you end up with Full format system cameras – who can also film well, but focus on taking photos. Here comes Sonys ZV-E1 into play: A system camera that puts filming in the foreground (housing from 2,217 euros on Amazon)

Compact housing

The ZV-E1 is reduced to the essentials. There is no electronic viewfinder, as well as a mode dial and many other wheels, buttons and switches that are found on the current photo-focused one Sony A7 IV finds.

This means that the housing with battery and memory card only weighs 483 Gramm and is quite compact. This not only makes it easier to transport, but also to film handheld. In addition, you are more inconspicuous than with a large camera – which is probably not a priority for most vloggers.

Despite the compact housing, the Griff on the right side pronounced enough to hold the ZV-E1 securely. However, the little finger slips into space if you don’t want to put it tightly against the case. Selfie mode with the left hand also works quite well with the grip, as long as the lens used is not too large. At the EF 4/ZP 16-35 G the thumb is already on the lens. Doesn’t feel as good, but actually provides additional stability.

If you are left-handed or often vlog freehand, you will use a rig or an external grip anyway. From Sony there is this GP-VPT2BT (135 euros on Amazon) a corresponding handle with control buttons.

ZV-E1 mit GP-VPT2BT

© Sony

Pivoting touchscreen

The touchscreen measures 3 inches. It can be swiveled to the side and 180 degrees up and 90 degrees down. Disadvantage of swiveling to the side: The connections are also on the left side. If you have a microphone, USB-C power supply or an external recorder connected via Micro-HDMI during filming, this will sometimes be the case View of the display obscured.

A possible solution to this is Sony’s companion app “Creator’s App“, which displays a live image of the ZV-E1 and also serves as a remote control. If you don’t need the camera’s hot shoe, you can clamp your smartphone or tablet there using a suitable holder and thus have a control monitor. Do you use a smartphone? OLED-Display, you can also see more on it outdoors in sunlight than on the actual camera screen. This is relevant, for example, for outdoor shoots on a tripod.

Better microphone, but still not optimal

In contrast to other Sony system cameras, the ZV-E1 has an improved microphone. The 3 capsule microphone is located at the top of the housing. The scope of delivery includes a wind protection that is attached to the hot shoe.

ZV-E1 with attached windscreen for the microphone

© Sony

The microphone can record sound from the front, back and both directions at the same time. The default is the Auto Mode activated. If a person is recognized in front of the camera using facial recognition, the sound is recorded from the front. If no one is visible and you are talking because you are commenting on what is happening while filming, the system correctly switches to the rear microphone.

This usually works well, but not always: If you are commenting and someone walks through the picture, the ZV-E1 switches the microphone mode, which can briefly sound strange in the recording. It is safer to choose the audio recording direction yourself, as long as you are not standing fluidly in front of and behind the camera for the current camera take.

The microphone provides one acceptable sound quality for ambient noise outdoors and when standing close to the camera while talking. However, a lot of background noise is picked up and indoors it is very susceptible to reverberation. There is no mode to give priority to the human voice.

To a external microphone That’s why you can’t get around it. Sony offers several shotgun microphones as well as wireless models in which the receiver interacts directly with the ZV-E1 via the hot shoe. There is a dedicated one for connecting external microphones 3.5mm jack input. Audio input via the USB-C port is not supported. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio control.

Autofocus instead of a cameraman

Sony is known for its excellent autofocus in system cameras. The ZV-E1 also has it Hybrid phase contrast autofocus. This enables reliable tracking and focusing faces. In addition to people, there are Object detection modes for animals, birds, insects, cars/trains and planes. As usual, an object that is reliably tracked can also be selected via the touchscreen.

To make life easier for vloggers, there are special modes that Sony describes on its website as “AI based” designated. This includes the automatic adjustment of the image section – in the camera the function is called “Framing stabilizer“. Using facial recognition and digital zoom, the aim is to create the impression that a camerawoman is following the person in front of the camera. The results in the test were mixed. It doesn’t look like it was filmed by a human. However, zooms and pans are so fluid that you’d think the ZV-E1 was on a mechanized stand for tracking.

You should plan a little more time for shooting with this mode. Initially, you have to test the limits of the mode in the respective setting using the trial-and-error principle. Even then, the result probably won’t look as good as in Sony’s own demo video for the mode:

More beautiful products and faces

For the influencing faction there is the mode ““Product presentation”, which can be turned on and off via the quick menu. If it is activated, subject recognition on the human face is deactivated. This means that the ZV-E1 always focuses on the subject in the foreground. This means you can hold the product to be presented into the camera without the ZV-E1 trying to focus on the face in the background.

Keyword face: Also in the quick menu is the “Soft Skin Effect“Selectable in 3 strength levels. So the ZV-E1 can help if you don’t think you’re pretty enough for YouTube and the like. Sony promises here small wrinkles and skin irritations to smooth. Tip: Test the 3 levels before you actually make a whole video with them. The lowest level is just very subtle, normal and high can look strange. What the mode unfortunately cannot do: reduce shine on the face.

ZV-E1 without lens

© Sony

Better image stabilization and cinema mode

Another trademark of Sony’s system cameras, in addition to the autofocus, is the image stabilizer in the housing. This was done on the ZV-E1 by the “dynamic active mode” added. By the way, that’s only what it’s called on Sony’s website; in the camera you can find it in the “SteadyShot” setting as “Dynamically active”. This mix of body and digital image stabilizer works excellently for horizontal panning. Stuttering is noticeable in the vertical or diagonal. Do you plan to do such tracking shots, for example? For cut images or intros, you should reduce the strength to “Standard” to reduce stuttering or trailing.

“CineVlog” is a mode that imitates the cinema film format. Black bars are added at the top and bottom and the frame rate is reduced to 24 frames per second. This means that you are actually deliberately making the recording worse. It’s fine as a gimmick, or if you want to shoot a scenic opening credits for a video without having to create such a cinematic effect using post-processing in Adobe Premiere.

Also interesting for professionals

Based on the various modes, you might think that the ZV-E1 is only intended for influencers who want to achieve the best possible quality by simply holding on to it. The camera also offers functions that are relevant for advanced filmmakers or that make the ZV-E1 useful as a compact second or third camera for productions.

It starts with the little thing that… Zoom control speed The various controls in standby and recording mode can be set separately. It continues with support for S-Gamut3.Cine/S-Log3 and S-Gamut3/S-Log3, 10-bit recording in 4:2:2 and support for LUT files.

With a free one License upgrade (available on this website) can also 4K videos at 120 frames per second be included. In slow motion mode, 240 frames per second are also possible with FullHD after the upgrade.

After the successful license upgrade you can film in 4K120

© Gregor Gruber

Image quality: Lots of attention to details

None of this is of any use if the image quality isn’t right. Fortunately, she does. The full format sensor with 12 Megapixel is particularly characterized by detailed 4K videos. The sharpness is great, the separation of foreground and background with the right lens is a poem. Full HD videos also look very good, but not as spectacularly detailed as 4K recordings.

Due to the comparatively small megapixels, more light falls on each pixel, meaning that the ZV-E1 delivers very good performance even in low light and at night. The image noise is pleasantly low, even at higher ISO values.

The unloved one Rolling Shutter Effect For technical reasons you can’t get rid of it with the ZV-E1 either. However, it is significantly weaker than the Sony Alpha 7 IV.

ZV-E1

© Sony

Exposure with focus on face

What is noticeable is that in the normal recording modes Exposure control based on the face. For most influencers who stand in front of the camera, this is a good thing. Even if you consciously work against a dark background, it creates a nice atmosphere. However, if you want to show products or objects that are black or dark, this can become a problem. Here the ZV-E1 often reacts hesitantly to adjust the exposure.

To solve this, you could overexpose by 0.3 or 0.7 f-stops, but you should test the result first before shooting an entire video. Otherwise, the face could become too bright, especially with headlights. If in doubt: let the camera control the brightness and brighten it up a little later in the editing program if necessary – this results in less loss of quality than if a bright image has to be made darker.

Will only be that Object filmed without people, it often looks almost perfect right away, even outside of the studio setting. Here is an example of an object in the living room with normal ceiling lighting:

Quick overheating, mediocre battery life

The biggest problem with the ZV-E1 is this Overheating. The first warning comes after just 18 minutes of 4K films at room temperature (22 degrees Celsius). However, you can change this to “high” in the camera settings. If you shoot in 4K at 60 frames per second (4K60), but then it’s over 45 to 49 minutes finally over. The camera stops recording due to heat and requests a break to cool down.

If you usually shoot in one go and cut afterwards, that can be tight. The only way to solve the problem is to reduce to 30 frames per second (heat warning then only comes after 2 hours) or to reduce the resolution. However, neither is a valid option if you bought the camera because of 4K60.

The battery life when filming is only mediocre. Sony promises up to 140 minutes Film. At 4K60 the battery was a little over in the test 60 minutes empty. At 4K30 there are at least 100 minutes. Fortunately, the ZV-E1 can not only be charged via USB-C, but also in the same way Network operation be used. At least in the studio, battery life isn’t a big hurdle. However, if you are shooting outdoors with the ZV-E1, you should think about purchasing a second battery.

ZV-E1

© Sony

She can also take photos

Even though the ZV-E1 is intended as a video camera, it can still take photos. But it is actually more of a film camera with a photo function than a photo camera that can also film well.

While the 12-megapixel sensor has advantages when filming, it is rather weak when taking photos compared to other system cameras in this price range. The ZV-E1 is far away from the quality of an A7 IV when it comes to photos. Here are Sharpness and detail not optimal. When it comes to object photography, I miss the performance reserves that I have with higher-pixel full-frame sensors.

But the dynamic range is also good here and the image noise is pleasantly low when taking pictures with low light and high ISO values. The autofocus is very good, just like when filming. The image stabilization in the housing does a good job. Depending on the lens and focal length, shake-free photos at 1/10s are relatively easy to achieve. Continuous shooting is possible with up to 10 frames per second made.

ZV-E1

© Sony

Conclusion

Sony’s ZV-E1 (case from 2,217 euros on Amazon) fills a niche. It is a full-format system camera for filmmakers who are willing to pay a lot of money for good quality, but don’t want to drift into the professional camera track. The high 4K image quality, the automatic modes and the excellent autofocus quickly ensure the desired results. If you delve deeper into the ZV-E1, it can be further optimized and improved.

However, you have to think carefully beforehand about whether the ZV-E1 can meet your requirements due to battery life and susceptibility to heat. If you regularly have continuous one-hour shoots or leave the camera running between takes, you cannot do this with the ZV-E1 at 4K60.

Other costs should also be taken into account. 4K60 requires a lot of storage space, so you should have an appropriately sized one UHS-II SD card acquire. For some recording formats (e.g. All-Intra) this should be the case V90 compatible be (write 90 MB/s continuously). Such a 256GB SD card currently costs a good 250 euros on Amazon. In order to make full use of the camera’s full-format sensor, a correspondingly good lens should be used. At Sony’s G-Master-FE-Serie You can get it here from around 1,250 euros (Amazon). And if you don’t yet have a microphone you trust, there are additional purchase costs for this too.

