“Fully finished apartments”.. “Housing” announces the launch of a supplementary advertisement in two new cities (details)

Dr. Assem Al-Gazzar, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, announced a complementary offering that includes 768 fully finished residential units, with areas ranging from 89 to 93 square meters in New Obour City, and a number of residential units in New Assiut City, through a manual public lottery system, through the Housing and Development Bank. This is for customers who were not fortunate enough to reserve a residential unit in the distinguished housing project with a modern character, or the units of New Assiut City that were previously offered, and did not withdraw the seriousness of the reservation.

Engineer Amin Ghoneim, Vice President of the Authority for the Real Estate and Commercial Affairs Sector, indicated that the payment of 20% + (1% administrative expenses, and 0.5% for the benefit of the Board of Trustees) of the total unit price will be completed within a month from the date of the end of the manual public lottery, and the payment of 10 % of the total unit price upon receipt, and the remaining unit price (70%) is paid in equal quarterly installments for a period of (3, 5, or 7 years) bearing interest on the debtor’s balance, equal to the interest rate announced in the Central Bank of Egypt at the time of offering, in addition to 2 % in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Finance + 0.5% collection expenses. The first installment is due 3 months after the date of receipt of the unit, with the submission of post-dated checks with the installments therein before receipt and the payment of the maintenance deposit. Also, the family (husband, wife, and minor children) is not entitled to apply to reserve more than one unit. The procedures are completed in accordance with the rules in force in this regard.

