Function of the External Jaw, Vernier Calipers and Other Components

Illustration of the function of the external jaw of the vernier caliper. Source: Pexels/Thirdman One of the functions of the outer jaw of the caliper is to measure the inner diameter of an object. The outer jaw is one of several components in the caliper.

Vernier caliper is a measuring tool that can be used to determine the outer diameter and inner diameter of a certain shape of an object. This tool can also be used to measure the depth of holes or certain spatial structures, such as tubes.

Function of the External Jaw with Vernier Calipers

Illustration of the function of the external jaw of the caliper. Source: Pexels/Carlos Yanez Vernier calipers are measuring instruments whose accuracy can reach one hundredth of a millimeter. Consists of two parts, a stationary part and a moving part. Generally, the level of accuracy in vernier calipers starts from 0.5 mm to 0.02 mm.

Vernier calipers have several components, one of which is the outer jaw. The function of the outer jaw of the caliper is to measure the outer diameter or outer side of an object. For example, measuring the diameter of tubes, rings, and so on.

This part consists of a fixed jaw that cannot be shifted and a sliding jaw that can be shifted to the right and left or open and close when used to measure an object.

Functions of Other Components of Vernier Calipers

Illustration of the function of the external jaw of the caliper. Source: Unsplash/Bozhin Karaivanov Apart from the outer jaw, the caliper also has other components. In the book Basic Automotive Engineering Jobs by Drs. Ivo Istiyono, M.Pd (2023:232-234) vernier caliper components include the following.

The inner jaw is often also called the caliper mouth. This section functions to measure the outer diameter and outer side of an object.

For example, measuring the width and thickness of an object (for example when measuring the thickness of paper or the width of a table). Like the outer jaw, the inner jaw also consists of a fixed jaw and a sliding jaw.

2. Depth Probe (Depth Gauge Stem)

Depth probe often also called the tail of a caliper, which functions to measure the depth of a tube and so on.

This part of the main scale in cm is used to express the main size of an object in centimeters (cm).

This part of the main scale in inches is used to express the main size of an object in inches.

This part of the nonius scale in mm functions as a measurement scale for fractions which are assessed in millimeters (mm).

This part of the nonius scale in inches is useful as a measurement scale for fractions which are assessed in inches.

The locking part functions to hold parts of the caliper during the measurement process, for example the moving jaw with the aim of ensuring that the measurement results do not change when the measurement results are read.

That’s the function of the outer jaw of the caliper and other components. What you need to know when using this tool is that reading measurement results really depends on the skill and accuracy of the user and the tool. (MRZ)