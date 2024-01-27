Funda find: this picturesque polder mill is looking for a new resident

#Funda #find #picturesque #polder #mill #resident

When you think of holiday homes, you might think of a chalet in the woods, a house on the beach or a mobile home on the campsite. But this restored and converted polder mill in Tytsjerk, Frisian – ‘near Leeuwarden’ – shows that things can be done differently. Perhaps small in size, but certainly great in terms of living comfort!

Holiday homeis of tiny house

The former polder mill called ‘Swarte Prinsch’ is currently in use as a two-person holiday home, but is also certainly suitable for people who want to live in a small home permanently. The mill house has a living space of 30 m². A kind of tiny house with an authentic look. By the way, the piece of land you buy is anything but tiny. With a plot of 1,035 m² with panoramic views over the polder, this is the ideal place to live or recreate for people looking for peace and quiet and the outdoors.

The mill was restored in the 1990s, retaining authentic details and adding modern amenities. With a modernized small bathroom in authentic style, a small kitchen with induction hob and 12 solar panels in the spacious garden with vegetable garden, you are provided with almost all amenities.

Sleeping with a special view

What is extra unique about this mill house is the bedroom. Besides the fact that you have a beautiful view over the polder from the cozy bedroom, you also have a fantastic view from your bed of the so-called “gearwork” of the mill – or the wooden gears – through a glass ceiling. Extra magical when the mill starts moving!

Monumental mill

It is good to know that the mill is a national monument, which means, among other things, that certain restrictions apply when it comes to conversion and renovation. On the other hand, it also means that you are eligible for various maintenance subsidies from the central government, the province and the municipality.

Asking price

Do you like this? The mill has an asking price of € 450,000 kk. For more information and photos, see the Funda page.