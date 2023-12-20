Funds to help Kiev will end soon, White House warns

The White House warned today that the United States has the funds for just one more aid package for Ukraine this year, while the US Congress continues to block new military support for Kiev.

“We only have one envelope of aid left” before the funds dedicated to Ukraine run out, stressed the spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby.

This official refused to specify the amount of this new aid package, which is expected during the month of December.

The United States Congress has committed more than $110 billion since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, but congressional Republicans are blocking a major aid package, demanding major changes to US migration policy , including stricter measures on the border with Mexico.

A few days before the pause in Congress, lawmakers approved a defense budget for 2024, thus freeing up $300 million for Kiev, a minimal amount compared to the $61 billion requested by the White House.

Kirby urged Congress to “act without delay” to avoid the end of aid shipments: “It is clearly in our national interest and our aid is essential so that Ukraine can continue its fight for freedom.”

President Joe Biden “is prepared to negotiate in good faith and with commitment”, Kirby also assured, pointing out that the North American executive is negotiating with members of Congress about border security and financing for Ukraine and Israel.

The so-called “National Defense Authorization Law”, worth 805.8 billion euros — which applies to the current fiscal year, which began on October 1st — was approved on Thursday in the Chamber of Representatives ( lower house), after receiving the green light from the Senate on Wednesday.

The initiative was approved after months of intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.

The budget includes a 5.2% pay raise for military personnel, as well as providing necessary funding for the Pentagon’s different programs.

With international agencies