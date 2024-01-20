Funeral: Franz Beckenbauer was buried at a private funeral service in his parents’ cemetery in Munich

His lifetime is now over, Franz Beckenbauer has found his final resting place. As Bayerischer Rundfunk reports, the shining light of German football was buried on Friday (January 12th) in Munich in the cemetery at Perlacher Forst. The funeral took place at a private memorial service in a small circle.

According to the report, Beckenbauer is said to have been buried in the family grave of his parents Antonie and Franz. His son Stephan, who died in 2015 at the age of 46, is diagonally opposite.

Franz Beckenbauer died last Sunday (January 7, 2024) after a long, serious illness at the age of 78. In his honor, his favorite club, FC Bayern Munich, is holding a memorial service in Munich’s Allianz Arena on January 19th. 75,000 people are expected in the stadium. ARD will broadcast live from 3 p.m.

