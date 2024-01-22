Funeral in Rabat of the late Abbès Jirari, former advisor to the King

#Funeral #Rabat #late #Abbès #Jirari #advisor #King

Rabat: Funeral of the late Abbès Jirari, former Advisor to the King. Credit: MAP

The funeral of the King’s former advisor, the late Abbès Jirari, took place on Sunday in Rabat.

The funeral of the late Abbes Jirari, who died on Saturday at the age of 86, took place after the prayers of Addohr and the deceased at the Chouhada mosque, in the presence of the King’s advisor, Mr. Fouad Ali El Himma, and the Minister of Habous and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, upon the High instructions of the Sovereign.

The remains of the late Abbès Jirari were buried at the Chouhada cemetery in the presence of members of his family and close friends, and several other personalities.

Born on February 15, 1937 in Rabat, the late Abbès Jirari was considered the dean of literature in Morocco and one of the pioneers of culture and thought both in Morocco and in the Arab world.

The deceased held several academic and scientific positions. He was notably a member of the Academy of the Kingdom, professor at the faculties of letters in Fez, Meknes and Rabat, professor at the Royal College, and dean of the faculty of letters at Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech.

He had also held the functions of charge de mission in the royal cabinet, secretary of foreign affairs at the Moroccan embassy in Cairo in 1962, president of the council of ulemas of Rabat-Salé (1994) and khatib of the Lalla mosque Soukaina from Rabat in 1989.

The late Abbes Jirari was also a member of the Arabic language academies of Cairo and Damascus, a member of the Jordanian Academy for Research in Islamic Civilization, the League of Researchers of Arab Popular Heritage, the Center for Anthropological Research in the Middle East and of the association of Moroccan historians. He was also a member of the council of Al Qarawiyine University, vice-president of the Ribat Al Fath association and honorary president of the Association for Research in Muslim Western Literature.

The deceased was decorated with the first class wissam al arch (grand officer). He also received the Arab Historian’s Decoration, the Kingdom Academy Medal as well as the Great Merit Award and the Decoration of Merit (Egypt).

The late Abbès Jirari holds a degree in Arabic literature (Cairo University in 1961), a master’s degree in Arabic letters (1965) and a State doctorate in Letters at the same university (1969). He is the author of several works and research works having dealt in particular with questions of Arab heritage and Islamic thought, including “freedom and literature”, “culture in an era of change” et “Religion and politics”, among others.

