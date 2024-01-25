FunX DJ Vonneke Bonneke wins alternative radio prize for women | Media

Vonneke Bonneke has won the prize for best radio woman 2023. This is an alternative radio prize that was created after the announcement of the nominations for the RadioRing.

“That’s really gangster, man,” said Vonneke Bonneke on Thursday in her FunX program Nordin & Vonneke. She calls the action “very cool”.

This year, no woman has been nominated for the RadioRing Best Presenter. For this reason, a group of female radio makers, led by DJ Astrid de Jong, has come up with the award for best radio woman 2023. According to the group of female DJs, the distribution between men and women in the radio world is “far from equal”. That is why they think it is good that a female DJ receives an award.

People could vote for their favorite female radio maker via a website. AVROTROS, the organizer of the RadioRing, thinks it is a “shame” that this prize has been created. The broadcaster says that the gender-neutral RadioRing is intended to promote equality.

It is the second year that the award for Best Presenter at RadioRing is gender neutral. A year ago, three of the six nominees were women. The RadioRing will be awarded on Thursday evening.

