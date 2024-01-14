Furious Israel Dragged to ICJ over Gaza Genocide: South Africa Insolent

#Furious #Israel #Dragged #ICJ #Gaza #Genocide #South #Africa #Insolent

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called South Africa impudent for submitting the Gaza genocide case to the ICJ. Photo/X/ Benjamin Netanyahu via New York Post

TEL AVIV – Government Israel angry after being sued for the Gaza genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by South Africa. The Zionist regime also criticized the UN for the trial.

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu berated South Africa, which he said represented the “monster” Hamas by submitting accusations of the Gaza genocide to the world court.

“A terrorist organization committed the worst crimes against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and now someone has come to defend it in the name of the Holocaust,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“Insolent bile. The world is turning upside down,” he continued.

“South Africa’s hypocrisy is very high. Where was South Africa when millions of people were killed and driven from their homes in Syria and Yemen, by who? By Hamas partners,” he explained.

“We will continue to refute these lies. “We will continue to uphold our right to defend ourselves and guarantee our future—until total victory,” concluded Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said that the UN itself should be tried in The Hague for acting in the service of a “terrorist organization”.

On Friday, Israel asked the ICJ—a body under the UN—to dismiss the case filed by South Africa in late December, which accused the Zionist regime of genocide in its ongoing bombing of Gaza, Palestine.

Israel denies accusations of genocide, and insists that ground and air attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave are within the bounds of international law and that Israel has a fundamental right to self-defense.

Erdan, who frequently sparred with UN officials in the months after Hamas’ cross-border attack on Israel on October 7, accused the UN of catering to Hamas as it considered South Africa’s allegations.