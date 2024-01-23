Fuss surrounding NPO journalist Janine Abbring in pension advertisement, VPRO ‘not enthusiastic’ | TV

#Fuss #surrounding #NPO #journalist #Janine #Abbring #pension #advertisement #VPRO #enthusiastic

Janine Abbring raises eyebrows. The program maker and journalist works for the public broadcaster but can now also be seen in an advertisement for (pension) insurer Brandnewday. A remarkable combination, many think. After all, public media institutions may not serve third-party profit.

Janine Abbring is the editor-in-chief of the satirical program The Evening Show with Arjen Lubach and presented Zomergasten, both VPRO programs, for six years. After the campaign with Sander Schimmelpenninck and Özcan Akyol, Abbring is now the one who says that the commercial company Brandnewday ‘arranges an extra pension pot’.

This collaboration causes outrage on social media. Abbring is called ‘incredible’ and people also fear an uncomfortable situation if Arjen Lubach soon examines the theme of ‘pension’ in a broadcast.

Abbring did not want to comment on the commotion when asked. She refers to the podcast Het mediaforum, the daily media section in the Spraakmakers program. Abbring did respond with the following: “I am self-employed and go from contract to contract. Unlike former broadcast executives with big final salary schemes. So I have to provide for my own pension. I noticed that many fellow self-employed people hardly think about their pension and have not arranged anything for it. I foresee problems when these generations retire.”

A spokesperson for the VPRO stated in a response: “Janine Abbring is not employed by the VPRO. She works as a freelance program maker and presenter for several broadcasters and clients. The VPRO is not enthusiastic about this choice, but it does not conflict with the current contract. We understand from Janine Abbring that it is contractually stipulated that affiliation with the aforementioned pension provider will in no way influence her work for VPRO programs. In addition, Janine Abbring has recorded that she is free to report critically about this pension provider in all her work.”

