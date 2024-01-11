Future of Valais football – Constantin moves forward: Valais is planning a stadium with 15,000 seats – News

#Future #Valais #football #Constantin #moves #Valais #planning #stadium #seats #News

The city, canton and FC Sion want to work together to save top-class football and promote youth football. The core of the project is a new stadium.

The time-honored Stade de Tourbillon in Sion has a lot of charm and is popular with football fans. Despite being renovated in 1986, the now 56-year-old football temple no longer meets today’s demands for a modern stadium.

Legend: Concerts will also take place in the new arena. christian constantin sa

That’s why FC Sion, the canton of Valais and the city of Sion are planning a new stadium with 15,000 seats. Sion President Christian Constantin, Sion Mayor Philippe Varone and Valais State Councilor Frédéric Favre presented the project on Thursday.

Legend: Constantin (from left to right), Favre, Varone and Zurwerra presented the project to the media. Keystone/Anthony Annex

They agreed with a declaration of intent to work together to ensure the continued existence of professional football in Valais. “The future stadium should enable FC Sion to generate higher income and be designed so that it can be used all year round and not just for football games,” it was said at a media conference. These include concerts in the stadium.

However, it is not yet clear whether the tourbillon will have to make way for a new building. The decision as to whether the stadium in Sion should be renovated or a new arena should be built will be made at a later date. The goal is for the new football temple to be in place by 2029.

Canton pays up to 50 million for stadium project

The total costs of the project amount to 510 million francs. Constantin is ready to invest up to 50 million francs in the future stadium, which is budgeted at 150 million francs. For its part, the canton of Valais is prepared to pay 30 percent. More than 600 apartments are planned for the area, which will help finance the project.

Legend: A new stadium is scheduled to be built on the Tourbillion site by 2029. Keystone/Anthony Anex

The project also includes a football academy with its own training facility. Why is the canton of Valais participating in the project: “Football inspires women, men and young people. We have to put the right infrastructure in place. And the Tourbillon Stadium is simply too old in its current form,” says State Councilor Philippe Favre to SRF.

