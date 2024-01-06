FUTURE PERSPECTIVE – Young people encouraged to take up agriculture and livestock

Agriculture can generate income beyond its substantial aspect

Is the knowledge of hard work and suspense relating to investment in agriculture and/or livestock increasingly eroding among young people? An observation that could at first glance be divisive given the realities on the ground.

Indeed, the agronomy sector captivates hundreds, even thousands of young high school graduates each year, while in rural areas a large proportion of young people engage in agriculture and livestock farming from a very young age, although it is mainly for household needs.

However, the current situation is far from being so idyllic. It is other entrepreneurial activities that are gaining ground among a large proportion of young people, leaving agriculture and livestock farming behind. Various projects are undertaken to encourage participation in agricultural activities such as “Haintsaha”, a project of the Youth Observatory. According to Hajatiana Razafinimanana, project coordinator within this initiative, “The current problem is the fact that it is other entrepreneurial activities that appeal to young people, which is not a bad thing in itself. With the proliferation of new technologies, young people are less and less inclined to invest in the areas of agricultural production and livestock breeding,” he explains, before adding that “We encourage first young people to work within a business, whether family or otherwise, before launching into the deep end of entrepreneurship and investment. This will expand their range of assets but could also provide decent jobs for young people from rural areas so that they can work here in the city. And later, they could also exploit these potentials in the field of entrepreneurship.”

Another vision is that agriculture, which is still worth its weight in gold in the country’s economy (29% of GDP and 70% of total jobs according to the latest figures), is seen as a juicy business by young people.

Implication

This thus elevates this sector of activity, with that of livestock breeding (contributing to 60% of household income), above their consideration as being a “traditional” and “innocuous” means of production, planted in the general decor of the local economy. However, this involves different paths, including firstly, training: How to keep accounts, how to manage your business in the event of difficulties linked to climate and inflation.

In short, just as many ways to get there, thus contributing to modernizing the management of plots or livestock. Regardless, one thing is certain, the involvement of young people in the field of agriculture is a considerable and accessible means of generating profit, especially if it is taken seriously. Moreover, it could also generate work and solve even a tiny part of the employability problem.

Itamara Randriamamonjy

