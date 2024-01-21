Future plans from Meta – This is how Whatsapp should become a super app – News

#Future #plans #Meta #Whatsapp #super #app #News

Contents

Speculation is circulating online: the news app wants to develop further. That’s what lies behind it.

What are the new features of WhatsApp? Whatsapp has not yet publicly announced the functions. However, they were found in beta versions of the app, i.e. in the pre-release versions that have not yet been thoroughly tested. For example, it’s about the possibility of linking WhatsApp more closely with Instagram or listening to music or watching films together during video calls. The app could also bind companies even more closely and make shopping on Whatsapp even easier.

In which direction is the app developing? According to figures from last year, Whatsapp is the most used social media in Switzerland, ahead of Facebook and Instagram and far ahead of Tiktok and X. However, Whatsapp makes far fewer headlines. The app is increasingly developing into something that could be described as a super app: an app that combines a wide variety of functions.

Legend: Most people use WhatsApp for texting. Will the app soon become an all-rounder? IMAGO / Newscom / GDA

What makes a super app? You can do almost anything with a super app, be it sending messages, watching videos, shopping online, playing games, ordering food or transferring money. The best-known of these super apps is called WeChat and has more than 1.3 billion users: most of them in China, where the app comes from. WeChat has become an integral part of everyday Chinese life. According to statistics, Chinese people spend almost an hour and a half on WeChat every day.

Is WhatsApp underestimated today? The app has long since become more than just a news app. She is more likely to take the step towards becoming a super app than X, which is still a long way off despite Elon Musk’s announcements to the contrary. But the chances of success for a super app are generally not particularly good in the West. Wechat had different requirements in China: Many people there only got to know the Internet with their smartphones, i.e. with apps, especially WeChat. The app had much less competition from other services in China, for example when it comes to online payment functions, which are crucial for a super app.

How should artificial intelligence be integrated into the super app? Whatsapp wants to offer a wide range of services in the future, so that users have less reason to leave the app. This includes, for example, being able to call up an AI chatbot directly in Whatsapp. However, many tech companies and start-ups are currently trying to emphasize that their products work with AI – even if the term artificial intelligence is being heavily used. Often it’s just a matter of jumping on the hype in order to be interesting for investors and customers.

Does the transition to a super app mean more costs or advertising? WhatsApp belongs to Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s group, which also includes Facebook and Instagram. The company has enough money and know-how to introduce such new functions without having to rely on new sources of money. But Whatsapp is walking a fine line on its way to becoming a super app. Many people still use the app primarily as a news app and are not at all interested in new functions. As Whatsapp becomes crammed with more and more options, people may turn away from it in favor of sleeker, simpler messaging apps.