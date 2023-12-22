Future plans leaked: hack attack on Insomniac Games

#Future #plans #leaked #hack #attack #Insomniac #Games

The “Spider-Man” development studio Insomniac Games has apparently fallen victim to a hack attack. After a failed blackmail attempt, the hackers now leaked the studio’s internal data – including upcoming projects for the next few years.

The video game developer Insomniac Games has apparently fallen victim to a hack attack in which a gigantic amount of internal data is said to have been published. The development studio from the USA is known, among other things, for the current “Spider-Man” games, but is also likely to be known to gaming fans for titles such as “Ratchet & Clank”.

Hacker group blackmails Insomniac Games

According to its own information, the criminal ransomware group Ryhsida is responsible for the leaked data, which allegedly wanted to extort a sum of 50 Bitcoins, the equivalent of more than 1.9 million euros, through the theft. According to Cyberdaily, the hackers also tried to sell the stolen data on their own leak website: “Open your wallets and be ready to buy exclusive data. We sell only to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner!”

The video game developer obviously did not respond to the hackers’ blackmail strategy – which is why the stolen data was made publicly available. More than 1.3 million files were leaked, which together amount to a huge amount of data of 1.67 terabytes. A spokesman for the hacker group told Cyberdaily that the game developers were an “easy target,” meaning the hack attack only lasted 20 to 25 minutes.

Plans for “Wolverine” and “Spider-Man 3”

In addition to a lot of internal company documents, the hacker leak includes files from the announced “Wolverine” game as well as files from the current “Spider-Man 2” game. Documents from the finance department and the studio’s planned releases until 2035 have not been spared from the attack: At the moment, Insomniac Games appears to have, among other things, a “Venom” game, a new “Ratchet & Clank” title, another “Spider-Man “ games and “X-Men” games planned. The development studio has yet to release a statement about the attack.

