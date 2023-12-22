Future Russian electric car has blown up the internet… with mockery

#Future #Russian #electric #car #blown #internet.. #mockery

After three days of strong reactions against the prototype, the manufacturer “Avtotor” renounced it

Electrification is a process that affects the global automotive sector. This does not exclude Russia, although Moscow is not doing very well on an industrial level, given the numerous sanctions imposed on it by the West because of the war in Ukraine. The majority of Western automakers have left Russia, but that doesn’t stop the country from continuing the electrification of its auto industry on its own. To prove it, she presented a strange prototype of an electric car called Amber, developed by the Moscow Polytechnic University.

So far, little is known about this battery-powered car, which caught the astonishment of car enthusiasts after the first photos were posted online and became the victim of a barrage of derisive comments.

Many questions arise about the vehicle. First: why does it look like that? The bodywork is a mash-up of parts from various cars, with a front that features lots of small round LED headlights, a grille that resembles a mouth, and two tow hooks. From the side, you can notice the exaggerated high belt line and the two holes, the use of which is not specified.

The wheels are too small for the dimensions of the body, and as an additional oddity can be added the boarding step, which is reminiscent of that of armored vans.

There are no images to show what the car looks like inside.

The car is due to go into series production in 2025, with development being entirely Russian despite a few components coming from China.

In all likelihood, the batteries, electric motors and other parts will be sourced from Beijing, while production is entrusted to the Russian company Avtotor, which will use its factory in Kaliningrad.

Earlier in December, the Russian concern denied that the photos of the Amber prototype had anything to do with the future production model. The press service of Avtotor said that the demonstration vehicle developed by the Moscow Polytechnic University is not the electric car that the company will put on sale in two years.

The test car in question was made from Lada Vesta body parts. It is designed to test the systems of L7 category vehicles.

Avtotor adds that in 2024, the first five examples of serially produced Amber will be released, with large-scale assembly work starting at the end of next year or in 2025.

