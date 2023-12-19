FVD faction suspended due to failure to report an additional position | Politics

#FVD #faction #suspended #due #failure #report #additional #position #Politics

The House of Representatives agreed on Tuesday to suspend FVD MPs Thierry Baudet, Freek Jansen and Gidion van Meijeren for a week because they have not reported their additional activities in addition to Chamber membership. This means that the entire FVD faction has been suspended.

The punishment means that Baudet, Jansen and Van Meijeren are not allowed to participate in debates for seven calendar days. They are allowed to vote for laws and motions.

They must correct their mistake by officially reporting their side activities and will be reprimanded because they have violated the code of conduct.

GL-PvdA, VVD, NSC, D66, CDA, SP, CU, PvdD, SGP and DENK (together 99 seats) voted in favor.

It was striking that “member Bosma” also voted in favor of the proposal. That is the recently elected Speaker of the House Martin Bosma of the PVV. His other 33 fellow party members in the PVV faction did not agree.

“You can make a note if there is a group vote,” Bosma explained. “That’s what happened to this one.” This means that exactly two-thirds of the House voted in favor of the suspension.

Van Meijeren said in advance in an explanation of vote that it is “not up to MPs to monitor each other and hold each other accountable.” The House must control the government and be accountable to the voter, according to the FVD MP.

Van Meijeren received an extra slap on the fingers because he had not given up his work and income as a councilor for the municipality of The Hague and a member of parliament for the province of South Hollans.

Baudet suspended for a second time

The suspension is on the recommendation of an independent board, which has been monitoring compliance with integrity rules since April 2021. That board was established by the House of Representatives itself, but does not consist of MPs.

Anyone can file a complaint against MPs if they are suspected of not complying with the integrity rules. Additional income must be disclosed to avoid conflicts of interest.

Ralf Dekker also did not pass on his side activities. But because Dekker has no longer been an FVD MP since April, the council had not given any advice to suspend him.

It is the second time for Baudet to be suspended for not complying with the Chamber rules. Even then it was about not reporting his side activities.

FVD members are directors of a meal delivery company

The FVD members have held a management position at a meal delivery company since December 2022.

The (former) MPs have been confronted several times by the committee for not complying with the rules. They were also asked for text and explanation, but no response was received from Baudet, Jansen and Van Meijeren.

By refusing any form of cooperation, the council recommended a heavier punishment, because they “do not or insufficiently” understand that MPs must adhere to the rules.