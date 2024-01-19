Fy Rakotomaharo returns to continental title

Fy Rakotomaharo (trophy) won the title of African champion of zone 4.4, in Ambohimangakely.

International master Fy Rakotomaharo is once again on the roof of Africa, zone 4.4, since yesterday in Ambohimangakely. He wore the colors of the country high.

After the 2019 continental title, international master Fy Rakotomaharo once again showed that he dominates this discipline, by winning the title of African champion, zone 4.4. The regional game ended yesterday at the Espace & Hotel Destiny in Ambohimangakely. Before the end of the ninth round, the Malagasy chess number one is already assured of winning the title by lining up six successive victories and three draws.

During this regional championship, Fy Rakotomaharo explained: “I started well by winning six victories in a row. In the seventh round against Malagasy players, I encountered fierce resistance, but I managed to win. This year my goal is to win the title of international grandmaster. I am on the right track, because I have already won two standards and to become an international grandmaster, you have to win three against international grandmasters. »

After this African zone 4.4 championship, Fy Rakotomaharo will participate with his club in the German team championship in February. Then, he will participate in the African championship which will take place in Ghana, provided that the calendar allows it with his work and his studies.

Repetitive errors

Fy Rakotomaharo won the Malagasy Chess Championship, in 2013 and 2018. In May 2019, he won Fide Zone 7.3, qualifying him to play at the World Chess Cup in September of the same year. He was beaten by Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in the first round. Then, he won the 2020 French university championship, organized in Nancy.

On the women’s side, the title went to Kenyan Joyce Nyaruai Ndirangu who totaled 9 points, followed by her compatriot Jully Mutisya, with 6.5 points. The young 12-year-old Malagasy, 2023 African champion, Tsinjoniavo Aina Mahasambatra, managed to do well by taking third place with 6 points.

“I could have improved my ranking, but by making repetitive mistakes, I wasted my chance. In chess, anyone who makes too many mistakes easily loses the match. My next challenge is my participation in the world championship, and I am going to prepare seriously for this big meeting. For the current African championship in zone 4.4, each meeting is affordable,” confides Tsinjoniavo Aina Mahasambatra.

Concerning the bonuses, among men, the first wins the sum of $1500, the 2nd $800, the 3rd $400, the 4th $200, the 5th $100. Among the ladies, the first receives $800, the 2nd wins $400 and the 3rd pockets $200.

Donné Raherinjatovo