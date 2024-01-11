G. Landsbergis: air defense rotation in NATO’s east would be a suitable response to Russia

Last June, NATO allies agreed that such a model would appear, but it has not yet been implemented. The Baltic countries are currently negotiating with countries that can deploy air systems in the region

