Gabriel Attal Becomes Youngest French PM at 34 Years Old

Tuesday, 09 Jan 2024 19:13 IWST

France’s new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is only 34 years old. Photo: AP/Francois Mori

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia

President Emmanuel Macron pointed out Gabriel Attal as the youngest Prime Minister French at the age of just 34 years.

Attal is the youngest and first head of government in France to openly declare himself gay.

“The president appointed Gabriel Attal as prime minister, and tasked him with forming a government,” Macron’s office said in a statement AFP.

Attal’s appointment came after Elisabeth Borne submitted her resignation as PM of France, along with all members of the government, after serving for less than two years.

Attal is one of the most popular figures in the French government, where he previously served as Minister of Education.

Attal was also assigned as government spokesperson during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Attal’s appointment was also expected, following Borne’s resignation.

“Gabriel Attal is similar to Macron in 2017,” said French lawmaker Patrick Vignal. He also said that Attal was a figure with authority.

Meanwhile, a Harris Interactive survey agency also said that Attal’s appointment brought a breath of fresh air for France.

“The Macron-Attal duo can give new life (to the government),” said the agency’s statement, as reported by .

(dna/bac)

