Gabriel Attal expected to make announcements on Friday

Gabriel Attal expected announcements Friday

New day of mobilization and blockages

While awaiting government announcements, scheduled for this Thursday or Friday, farmers are continuing their actions on highways, ring roads, roundabouts and various other strategic locations.

A Rennes, a demonstration is organized in the morning in front of the regional prefecture by the Rural Coordination union. Fishermen could also join the protest.

In L’Oisearound fifty tractors do not rule out rolling in Paris, depending on government announcements – even if the president of the FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, ruled out, ” at this stage “a possible blockade of Paris.

In Occitanie, starting point of the agricultural protest last week, the A64 (Toulouse-Bayonne) was still cut on Wednesday evening near Carbonne, 40 km from the Pink City, for the eighth successive day. Bison futé reported traffic bans on the A7 in the north-south direction on a section from the Avignon Nord exit, as well as an interruption of traffic on highway 51 towards Marseille between La Saulce and Sisteron -North.

Several prefectures announced on the social network X new blockages and highway closures to be expected this Thursday.

The prefecture of Loire declared having issued an order prohibiting traffic on a section of the A72 from 4 a.m. in anticipation of a blockage.

In the Gardfrom 6 a.m., highway 9 between Nîmes-Est and Gallargues and the A54 between Nîmes-Ouest and Nîmes-Garons will be closed.

In PACA, the A54 will be closed from 8:30 a.m. on the Saint-Martin-de-Crau – Grans section. In the Doubsthe prefecture has warned of a snail operation on the A36.

In the Haut-Rhin, the prefecture announced a blockage to be expected between Niederhergheim and Niederentzen. In the Hauts-de-Francevery serious disruptions are also announced on Highway 1 near Seclin.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, gave instructions on Wednesday evening “great moderation” to the prefects, asking them to only involve the police in ” last resort “.