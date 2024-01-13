Gabriel Attal is the first openly gay French PM, his partner is now Minister of Foreign Affairs

Jakarta, Insertlive

Gabriel Attal, France’s first openly gay Prime Minister (PM), appointed his partner, Stephane Sejourne, as foreign minister.

This appointment comes just days after Attal held an important position in the French government.

Sejourne replaces Catherine Colonna amid a cabinet reshuffle following the recent resignation of former prime minister Elisabeth Borne.

Sejourne is also the leader of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance political party and the Renew group in the European Parliament.

He has been an adviser to Macron since serving as Minister of Economy and Finance, having joined his team in 2014 and remaining with him until he was elected president in 2017.

Macron appointed Gabriel Attal to replace Elisabeth Borne, making him the youngest PM and the first openly gay PM in France.

Attal and Sejourne made their relationship official in a civil union in 2017. Then they made it public the following year, when Attal declared himself gay.

