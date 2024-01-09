Gabriel Attal, the youngest Prime Minister of France in history who arrived to save Macron

#Gabriel #Attal #youngest #Prime #Minister #France #history #arrived #save #Macron

Gabriel Attal, This Tuesday, at 34, he became the youngest prime minister in the history of France, taking another step in his meteoric political career in which he has managed to seduce the country, which has made him the most beloved member of the Executive.

A popularity that the president wants to take advantage of, Emmanuel Macron, that a year and a half after his re-election he fails to take off in the polls.

Let us remember that the popularity of the French authority is mired in unpopular measures such as the pension reform that paralyzed the country for months.

Attal will have to maximize his political and interpretive skills, the latter acquired in a family that made a fortune in the seventh art, to relaunch a directionless mandate.

The new chief executive is three years younger than he was Laurent Fabius when in 1984 he was elected by François Mitterrand as the youngest head of the Executive.

In the last six and a half, Attal held four different positions in the cabinet before being chosen to lead it.

Graduate in Political Science, a socialist militant until 2016, Attal jumped on Macron’s bandwagon in the first hour when he launched the 2017 electoral campaign. where he was his spokesperson.

The youngest member of a Government

A deputy in the 2017 legislative elections, that year he entered the Executive as Secretary of State for Education and Youth, at the age of 29, an age at which no one had previously entered a Government.

Those responsibilities soon outgrew him and three years later he made the leap to government spokesperson, where he became a familiar face to the French people.

His somewhat fragile appearance gained stature and political weight and at only 33 years old he took charge of the strategic Ministry of Finance. which only took fourteen months before facing the challenge of Education.

It was there where his fight against bullying, which he himself confessed to having suffered, bolstered his popularity in just half a year.

Macron has sought his ability to work, his versatility to face different fronts and, above all, empathy with society, although he has sometimes been criticized for coming from a wealthy family in the film industry.

His father, Yves, of Tunisian Jewish origin and died in 2015 after a devastating cancer, he was a producer in France of, among others, Pedro Almodovar.

His mother, Marie de Courissa descendant of a Greek Orthodox Christian family from the Ukrainian city of Odessa, also worked at a film production company.

Gabriel himself, Born in Clamart and raised in noble neighborhoods of the capital, He made his first steps on celluloid when he appeared in several castings during his student days, even for some leading role.

Despite this, he was not chosen due to his lack of experience, which did not prevent him from earning some money with secondary roles, which allowed him to buy his first motorcycle.

The young and promising career of Gabriel Attal

Described as brilliant and attentive by his collaborators, Attal has surprised by his ability to take advantage of the responsibilities he has been given, despite the fact that at his youth many thought he would crash in the attempt.

Landing at the head of the Executive will be a new litmus test for this politician originally from the most moderate wing of the Socialist Party. There he is described as a pragmatist, who immediately linked with Macron’s reformist sensibility and who now seeks to relaunch it.

In addition to the country’s youngest prime minister, Attal will become the first openly homosexualsince his partner is Stéphane Séjourné, advisor to the president and one of the favorites to head his party’s poster for the European elections in June.

Marked by the death of his father, confessed in a television interview that he revealed his homosexuality on his deathbed, when the doctors predicted he would have just a few hours to live.



“He was the only one in the family who encouraged me to launch my political career (…) Not only is it hard that he is not here to see it now, it is that when he died it was not even something that seemed possible,” recognized a year ago.