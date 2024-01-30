Gabriel Attal wants to “de-bureaucratize” and “de-bureaucratize”

#Gabriel #Attal #debureaucratize #debureaucratize

16:03

The Prime Minister wants to deploy “the generalization of the universal national service” at the start of the 2026 school year

Gabriel Attal promises “the generalization of universal national service” for young people in second grade at the start of the 2026 school year.

16:02

Gabriel Attal wants to offer parents of children in difficulty the opportunity to be placed in a “boarding school”

Gabriel Attal says he refuses to “burden parents” of juvenile delinquents who “often do what they can”.

He therefore wants to propose placing their children “in boarding school”, without specifying the precise system.

16:00

Gabriel Attal announces the creation of “educational works of interest” for young people under 16 years old

“We must have appropriate sanctions for minors under 16,” says Gabriel Attal, referring in particular to the July riots.

The Prime Minister therefore wants to launch “educational works of interest” for those under 16 based on the rule “you break, you repair, you dirty, you clean”.

15:57

The State will now cover the salaries of AESH caring for children with disabilities during the lunch break

Gabriel Attal announces that the State will now cover the salaries of AESH during the lunch break for children with disabilities.

15:54

Education: Gabriel Attal confirms that grade repetitions will be decided by the educational teams

As already announced in the fall, Gabriel Attal confirms that student repetitions will be decided by the teaching teams.

Until now, families had the last word.

15:53

Gabriel Attal judges that “school is the mother of battles”

“School is the mother of battles”, judges the Prime Minister who repeats as he had already done that he will “always alongside the teachers”.

15:51

Attal announces a bonus and a salary increase for school nurses

The Prime Minister wants to make the “mental health” of young people a major cause.

In this context, he announces a bonus of 800 euros and a net salary increase of 200 euros for school nurses from the month of May.

15:50

The head of government wants to charge patients who do not honor their medical appointments

“When you don’t come to the doctor without warning, you pay,” says the Prime Minister.

Gabriel Attal wants to launch what doctors call “a rabbit tax” to avoid thousands of missed appointments each year.

15:48

Gabriel Attal wants to allow nurses “with experience” to go “directly into the 3rd year of medicine”

Gabriel Attal wants to allow nurses “with experience” and “know-how” to go “directly into the 3rd year of medicine”.

15:47

The Prime Minister wants to grant long-term residence permits to all foreign doctors who practice in France

Faced with the question of medical deserts, Gabriel Attal promises to grant permanent residence permits to all foreign doctors who practice in France.

Their fate had been suspended since the immigration law.

An emissary will also be appointed to seek doctors abroad who would like to come and practice in France.

15:44

Gabriel Attal wants to reform State Medical Aid “before summer”

The Prime Minister promises to reform state medical aid “before summer”.

Gérald Darmanin had committed to doing so in the first months of 2024.

15:43

Attal wants to remove “all committees which have not met over the last 12 months”

Gabriel Attal wants to remove “all the committees which have not met over the last 12 months”.

Without mentioning them directly, the Prime Minister has the independent administrative authorities in particular in his sights.

15:41

Gabriel Attal announces the possibility of filing a complaint online anywhere in France

The possibility of filing a complaint online will be possible everywhere in France, announces Gabriel Attal.

15:40

Gabriel Attal wants to “lighten the burden” of the rules that “weigh” on businesses

“I want to lighten the burden of rules and standards that weighs on those who create our VSEs and our SMEs, on all these French people who work tirelessly and create activity and employment,” says Gabriel Attal.

But this desire for simplification “must not be limited to work”, judges the Prime Minister.

15:38

Gabriel Attal wants to “debureaucratize France”

“We must debureaucratize France,” says Gabriel Attal.

The Prime Minister promises to evaluate “all the standards that can be removed.” It also announces the abolition of bodies and committees which have not met in the last 12 months.

15:36

To resolve the housing crisis, Gabriel Attal promises “requisitions” of empty offices

The Prime Minister now raises the question of housing and says “not to hesitate” to go “to the requisition field” when there are empty offices.

15:35

Gabriel Attal asks ministries to experiment with “the 4-day week” in their administrations

Gabriel Attal asks ministries to experiment with “the 4-day week” in their administrations.

15:34

Gabriel Attal wants to allow cleaning staff to come and work during office hours in administrations

“It’s abnormal for people to take the metro very early in the morning just because we ask them not to meet office staff,” regrets the Prime Minister.

Gabriel Attal therefore wants to allow cleaning staff to come and work during office hours in administrations.

15:33

Gabriel Attal does not believe “in the right to be lazy”

“There is no right to be lazy,” judges Gabriel Attal, referring to Sandrine Rousseau who repeatedly mentioned this expression from Paul Lafargue.

15:32

Gabriel Attal promises that social benefits will be paid without any special action on the part of recipients

The Prime Minister promises that social benefits will be paid without any special procedure to recipients. A true revolution in access to rights, Gabriel Attal has not indicated a precise date for this major change.

15:30

15 hours of activity for the RSA: Gabriel Attal confirms generalization in 2025

“The French have the right to be better supported by France Travail but they also have the duty to look for a job,” says Gabriel Attal.

“We will generalize” the system which forces RSA beneficiaries to 15 hours of activity “in all departments by 2025”, further specifies Gabriel Attal.

This reform has already been voted on.

15:30

Unemployed people at the end of their entitlement will no longer have specific benefits and will now receive the RSA

Gabriel Attal talks about a new reform of unemployment insurance.

Unemployed people at the end of their rights will no longer have a specific allowance and will now receive the RSA.

15:28

“We must dismantle France”: Gabriel Attal promises low-wage reform

After recognizing that “millions of French people cannot get out of the minimum wage”, Gabriel Attal calls for “de-smicardisation of France”.

The Prime Minister promises to reform low wages.

15:26

Gabriel Attal defends “work” which “must always pay better than inactivity”

After discussing numerous subjects, Gabriel Attal turns to the question of employment.

“Work must always pay better than inactivity. Those who work always earn more than those who do not work,” says the head of government.

15:24

Gabriel Attal promises “security for all”, “including in rural areas and small towns”

The head of government wants to promote “security for all, including in rural areas and small towns”.

15:23

The Prime Minister salutes his predecessors Élisabeth Borne, Jean Castex and Édouard Philippe thanks to whom “the results are there”

As he had already done during the transfer of power with Élisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister salutes his predecessors thanks to whom “the results are there”.

15:21

Gabriel Attal wants to “act now” and launches “calls for action”

The Prime Minister never stops praising his upcoming action and promises to “act now”.

He will now launch “4 calls to action” for the French.

15:20

Gabriel Attal calls on oppositions to “stop quarrels over principle” in the Assembly

“The French expect us to stop quarreling over principles,” judges Gabriel Attal.

The Prime Minister promises that “his door will always be open” to “transcend divisions”.

“You are the representatives of millions of French people even if I am not convinced that the French expect you to cover the voice of your interlocutor,” the head of government still reprimands, to the boos of the opposition.

15:18

For Gabriel Attal, “there must be a French agricultural exception”

“There must be a French agricultural exception,” says the Prime Minister, much applauded by the majority. Gabriel Attal promises “resolute action for the agricultural sovereignty of our country”.

“We will be there, without any ambiguity,” assures the head of government to farmers, without making a specific announcement for the moment.

15:17

Gabriel Attal salutes farmers who “embody fundamental values ​​like work”

“Our agriculture is a strength,” judges Gabriel Attal in the midst of an agricultural crisis.

“Our farmers embody fundamental values ​​such as work, effort and freedom of enterprise,” welcomes the Prime Minister.

15:15

Gabriel Attal “has confidence” but refuses to promise “miraculous solutions”

Gabriel Attal “has confidence” in the future by referring to “the progress made since 2017”, citing in particular Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and even inflation.

“The crises overlap, they offer no miraculous solution but with the French, we will respond,” says the Prime Minister.

15:13

Gabriel Attal promises to respond “methodically to crises” “with rapid and concrete actions”

“Methodically, we will respond to crises,” promises Gabriel Attal, who defends “rapid and concrete actions” in the service of the French.

15:11

Gabriel Attal says he refuses that “our identity can be diluted or dissolved”

For Gabriel Attal, France “will never be a nation that suffers”. The Prime Minister still says he refuses that “our identity can be diluted or dissolved”.

“France has its place to maintain”, “we have French pride to maintain”, he adds.

15:10

For Gabriel Attal, France “is the single mothers who don’t give up” and “the farmers who fight to feed us”

Gabriel Attal launches into a long anaphora to describe France, which “rhymes with power”.

“France is the nation of innovation which contributes to the world of tomorrow,” judges the Prime Minister.

“France is these single mothers who never give up,” says the tenant of Matignon, who again cites “the farmers who fight to feed us”, or “the police officers always there for us”.

15:08

For Gabriel Attal, “a society never loses in moving forward”

The Prime Minister wants to show his optimism to begin his speech.

“We must confront in order to move forward,” launched Gabriel Attal, judging that a “society never loses in moving forward.”

15:04

Gabriel Attal begins his general policy speech

The Prime Minister has just taken to the podium to begin his general policy speech.

15:04

A motion of censure was tabled by the left

Yaël Braun-Pivet announces the tabling of a motion of censure by the left to introduce the session.

The news was expected.

15:02

Yaël Braun-Pivet arrives to chair Gabriel Attal’s general policy speech

The President of the National Assembly enters the hemicycle to sit. Yaël Braun-Pivet will now introduce Gabriel Attal’s general policy speech.

15:00

Manuel Bompard judges that Gabriel Attal’s general policy speech has “already been delivered” by Emmanuel Macron

Manuel Bompard displays his skepticism about Gabriel Attal’s “degree of autonomy”, a few minutes before his general policy speech to the National Assembly.

“His speech has already been given by Emmanuel Macron”, during his press conference around ten days ago, the coordinator of La France insoumise on BFMTV once again criticized.

14:53

Gabriel Attal arrives at the National Assembly

The Prime Minister is arriving at the National Assembly. For the moment he appears smiling and took the time to chat with a few deputies.

14:22

Karl Olive judges that the Prime Minister “is not a magician” but “listens in stereo” to the French in difficulty

Before Gabriel Attal’s general policy speech, Renaissance MP Karl Olive displays his confidence.

“He is not a magician but he listens in stereo” to the French in difficulty, defends the elected official from Yvelines at the microphone of BFMTV.

The Prime Minister is particularly expected to address the anger of farmers and the question of purchasing power while inflation remains high.

13:47

Mathilde Panot, Marine Le Pen… Who speaks after Gabriel Attal’s speech?

After Gabriel Attal’s general policy speech, the group presidents will take turns at the podium of the National Assembly to respond to him.

It will be Jean-Paul Mattéi, the president of the Modem deputies who will open the ball. It will notably be Marine Le Pen (RN), Mathilde Panot (LFI) and Olivier Marleix (LR).

13:45

Bruno Le Maire will read Gabriel Attal’s general policy declaration in the Senate

While Gabriel Attal will make his general policy declaration to the National Assembly, Bruno Le Maire, number two in the protocol order of the government, will read his speech to the Senate.

The Prime Minister will go to the Luxembourg Palace the next day.

13:23

The left is already promising a motion of censure to counter the lack of a vote of confidence

Even before Gabriel Attal’s speech, the left announced its intention to table a motion of censure against the government, in reaction to the absence of a vote of confidence.

“It is normal for the deputies to take a vote of no confidence which allows us to know who supports and who opposes the government,” justified the leader of the LFI deputies Mathilde Panot on TF1.

13:05

Oppositions make general policy declaration a non-event

Move around, there will be nothing to see, everything has already been said by the President of the Republic during his press conference two weeks ago. This is, more or less, the message that the oppositions, all sides combined, are sending before Gabriel Attal’s speech, each pointing out the lack of autonomy of the Prime Minister.

“We clearly understood that Mr. Attal was only there because of the prince, with Emmanuel Macron who decides everything from the Élysée”, tackles Mathilde Panot on TF1.

The President of the Republic “completely pulled the rug out from under him and I don’t really see what’s left in his engine”, also judges RN deputy Jean-Philippe Tanguy on Public Senate.

Even its bell on the LR side.

“There is a pilot on the plane, he is the President of the Republic. The others are pawns,” according to Éric Ciotti, interviewed by France 2.

13:00

Is France the only democracy that can do without a vote of confidence for its government?

Gabriel Attal will not seek the confidence of deputies after his general policy declaration.

The left regrets the method and assures that France is the only country in Europe in which a Prime Minister does without this type of vote. The practice is indeed very rare.

We explain here why France is an exception when it comes to votes of confidence.

12:27

Gabriel Attal will not seek the confidence of deputies

Faced with the absence of an absolute majority, Gabriel Attal will not face a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, after his general policy declaration.

Indeed, if Gabriel Attal did not receive 289 favorable votes, he would then be forced to submit his resignation to Emmanuel Macron. However, the new head of government can only count with certainty on the 250 deputies of the presidential majority.

“It would have had a certain panache, I admit, to take this risk but hey, audacity has limits all the same,” summarizes a Macronist deputy to BFMTV.com

12:21

Authority, public services, work, farmers… what should we expect from this speech?

Gabriel Attal will focus his general policy declaration on four main themes: authority and the sovereign, public services, work, ecology and agriculture.

Objective of the speech: to respond to a diagnosis made before its writing, namely to find how to “repair and rearm France”.

12:06

What is the purpose of the general policy statement?

If the general policy declaration is not a constitutional obligation, new heads of government traditionally comply with it to present their roadmap to Parliament.

Sometimes nicknamed “the method speech”, this speech is also an opportunity for the new head of government to put his stamp of approval.

We return in more detail to this classic of the Fifth Republic here

12:05

Great oral for Gabriel Attal

Hello everyone! Welcome to this live dedicated to Gabriel Attal’s general policy declaration, scheduled for this Tuesday, January 30 at 3 p.m. at the National Assembly.

The Prime Minister will present the country’s main directions, its method, and seek to stamp its style. All this, at a time when he found himself confronted with a first crisis, three weeks after his arrival in Matignon: that of the farmers, who blocked the roads around Paris.