Gabriel Castellón lands at the CDA to reinforce the blue goal

Our Men’s First Team continues to strengthen with a view to the new season. After the officialization of Marcelo Díaz, Maximiliano Guerrero and Fabián Hormazábal, the goalkeeper now joins Gabriel Castellonwho becomes a Romantic Traveler player after a great campaign 2023where he was crowned champion.

With Huachipato he added 29 games during the 2023 local championship and his goal was the second least beaten in the local competition, in addition to maintaining an undefeated record in 10 matchesshowing that he is experiencing one of the best football moments of his career.

Considered one of the best local archers, the one born in Valparaíso stands out for his good positioning in the arch, intervening correctly in the different situations of the game. Besides, his technique to execute precise passes allows adding greater fluidity at the start, a characteristic that will undoubtedly enhance our team.

“I arrive very mature and I come to contribute my grain of sand so that the Club can be much better. One is already psyched to win and continue ratifying what has been demonstrated on a day-to-day basis.. “It motivates me to aspire to new challenges, to be in international cups again and fighting for titles, it is what one should expect being in the U,” he declared upon his arrival.

Castellón, which since 2017 has been Usually called up to the Chilean National Team, where he already has 16 calls between Copa América, friendlies and knockout datespassed the medical check-ups without problems and, after signing his contract with the institution, is at the disposal of the technician Gustavo Álvarez to join the preseason training of our First Team.

Welcome, Gabriel!

