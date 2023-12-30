Gabriel Noriega gets this award in Venezuelan baseball

#Gabriel #Noriega #award #Venezuelan #baseball

The shortstop of the Lions of Caracas, Gabriel Noriega, He is one of the most consistent pieces on the field of play, demonstrating that he has all the capacity to be among the best in his position in what has to do with the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

He 33 year old baseball player He is in his second campaign with the melenudos, where he has been able to demonstrate his best offensive version in his entire career in Venezuelan baseball, thanks to his adjustments and mentality in the batter’s box.

Likewise, he finished the regular season as the champion bat of the entire circuit, thanks to the fact that he finished with an average of .376, being ahead of the Creole utility man, Alexi Amarista, who is part of the Tigres de Aragua organization.

For this reason, it has the privilege of winning the “Luis Sojo Award” as the average champion in its first edition 2023/2024, which further highlights his career as an active player in Venezuela.

In 55 games played, he took a total of 197 at bats, 24 runs scored, 74 hits, 14 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 44 RBIs, nine walks, 34 strikeouts and two stolen bases.