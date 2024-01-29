Gabriela Firea complains about the hesitation of the PSD leadership regarding the candidacy for the Capital City Hall: I am presented as the candidate “for now”

#Gabriela #Firea #complains #hesitation #PSD #leadership #candidacy #Capital #City #Hall #presented #candidate

The PSD Bucharest leader, Gabriela Firea, spoke on Sunday about a hesitation on the part of the PSD leadership regarding her candidacy for the Capital City Hall, that “she feels that way”, because she has decided and is presented as the candidate “for now”, which does not make her feels very good. Fiera shows that he will divide this within the party. She also said that politics is a team sport and she can’t do it alone, because she’s not “an outlaw, let her go and say it’s done, I’m upset that I’m not officially announced, I’ll go and make a separate lane for myself “.

“Regarding Bucharest, you know, they tell me – you have to decide. And I have said every time, and I can say this publicly, there is no confidential discussion or any secret that I am very determined. I know what I did in the 4 years as mayor, which team I relied on, which technicians, which projects I left at the Capital City Hall, and I know what happened in the last three years or so. The problem is that politics is a team sport, if we are not together as a team willing to return to the City Hall and do things for the people… I can’t do it alone, I’m not an outlaw, let me go and say – that’s it , I got angry (because) there is a hesitation and I am not officially announced, I go and make my own separate aisle. I am a member of this team and I stay here, in this team. I voted for PSD even when I was not a member of PSD,” Firea told Prima News, according to News.ro.

Asked if there is any hesitation on the part of the party’s leadership, Gabriela Firea answered: “That’s how I feel, because a new term of “candidate for the time being” has been established. I am presented as the `canadidate for the time being’, that for the time being I am a candidate, but it is possible that… which, I say honestly, does not make me feel very good and very supported, but this being an internal problem, I will deal with it internally the party”.

Gabriela Firea mentioned that it is necessary to be “all together, the presidents of the six sectors, the candidates from the six sectors of the Capital, the mayors who are now in office, our colleagues from PSD and PSD allies”.

“We all have to say which candidacy we want, mine, another candidate from the sectors, a parliamentary colleague, and together we support him,” Gabriela Firea also pointed out.

Asked if she will leave the party, if she is not the PSD candidate for the Capital City Hall, Firea said: “I am not leaving under any circumstances, I am a PSD member, I did not come here for positions.”

About a candidacy of Robert Negoiţă for the Capital: I support him, if he wants. I won’t do a counter-campaign, I won’t go to another party

The president of the PSD Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, also stated on Sunday at Prima News, about a candidacy for the capital of the mayor of Sector 3, Robert Negoiţă, that she supports him, if he wants, just as he supports Daniel Băluţă, from Sector 4 “I won’t do a counter-campaign, I’m not going to another party, I’m not going on vacation, I’m not putting my leg in a cast,” she also commented, according to News.ro.

“I will run only from the PSD side and only if the entire leadership of the party and my colleagues from Bucharest, from all sectors, not just from five sectors, like three years ago, will support me, that’s normal, not for me , but for the public, let’s not be like in Caragiale – who am I voting for?”, said Gabriela Firea.

She claimed that in the last elections in Bucharest the vote was dissipated and wasted and she lost “one hundred percent” because of this lack of clarity.

“I lost by a margin of four and very little, and in Sector 3, the largest pool of voters, I had almost 60% in the polls. At the moment when the largest sector destabilized, it was a wild blow. Plus the bag of votes from Sector 1”, she pointed out.

Asked about a candidacy of the mayor of Sector 3, Robert Negoiţă, Gabriela Firea said: “I support him, if he wants. I support, if he wants, Daniel Băluţă and his fellow parliamentarians. I’m not being ironic at all. I support the PSD candidate, whoever it will be. And I won’t do a counter-campaign, I’m not going to another party, I’m not going on vacation, I’m not putting my leg in plaster. I go with him and we campaign”.