Gabriela Firea describes an explosive situation in the PSD: things must be cut off/ Video – Source news

The PSD vice-president, Gabriela Firea, claims that for now nothing has been decided regarding her candidacy for the Capital City Hall. Firea claims that he feels that PSD is taking time to make a decision and points out that other parties have already clarified their affairs.

“I think I ask myself the same question. Things at the moment are not very clearly defined. Probably, that is why in other countries there are those primary elections, through which colleagues who want to run express their desire. Sincerely to the electorate.

PSD is in government, we have the prime minister. Definitely, the focus is on the government, and the government has faced many problems (…) There will also be a time when things will have to be cut. What I notice about the other competitors is that they have somewhat clarified their situation in the counties or for other positions.

It would seem useful for each party to nominate its candidates, because it is a year with 4 rows of elections and mutual support is needed between colleagues, because they are joint projects. I don’t think it should be waited, possibly waiting for another scandal to happen,” Gabriela Firea told Prima News.

Firea quoted Marcel Ciolacu and claims that he has become “the candidate for now”.

“I feel that there is a hesitation, because a new term “candidate for the time being” was established. The fact that I’m the candidate for now doesn’t make me feel very supported. I don’t run away from responsibility, I don’t run away from the projects I have undertaken. All the presidents from the sectors, all the allies of the PSD must be together, but a decision must be made if I am the candidate or if it will be another colleague”, said Firea.

“I did not leave the PSD and I will not say like other colleagues that, although I am a member of the PSD leadership, that I did not vote for my colleagues for certain positions. I suspended myself from the PSD because it was an unprecedented scandal in post-December Romania and I did not want to involve the government in this scandal.

No one asked me to resign, I went to the Prime Minister with my written resignation. I have a sense of the ridiculous, which everyone should have,” Gabriela Firea also said.

