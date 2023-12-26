Gabriela Sabatini did not hold anything back: she spoke about the return of Rafael Nadal and showed her admiration for Lionel Messi

#Gabriela #Sabatini #hold #spoke #return #Rafael #Nadal #showed #admiration #Lionel #Messi

Gabriela Sabatini spoke about sport, one of her great passions in this life, and referred to two men she admires: Rafael Nadal and Lionel Messi.

The former tennis player spoke with Juan Butvilofsky about resilience in sport. In that sense, she gave her opinion about Nadal’s return to the courts: “The body and the pain are a great limitation, but in Rafa they must be extreme.”

Sabatini added: “It is a gigantic effort and speaks volumes about the passion he feels for this sport that makes him want to return with hunger and desire. Everything happens because of that: because of the desire and the love that one continues to have.”

Gaby also expressed her devotion to Messi: “The passion for what he does, how he enjoys it; You see Leo play and he is wonderful because he loves it, he transmits passion and enthusiasm, that is what keeps him there.”

Finally, Sabatini recalled the consecration of December 2022: “I experienced the World Cup in Argentina for the first time, it was incredible; I loved. Every time he played, there was silence in the street and how each goal was shouted. Everyone going out into the street, we suffered the final, the nerves, but we all felt that it was going to happen this time. The celebration was incredible, I didn’t make it to the Obelisk, although I was close.”