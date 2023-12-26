Gabriela Sabatini did not hold anything back: she spoke about the return of Rafael Nadal and showed her admiration for Lionel Messi

#Gabriela #Sabatini #hold #spoke #return #Rafael #Nadal #showed #admiration #Lionel #Messi

Gabriela Sabatini spoke about sport, one of her great passions in this life, and referred to two men she admires: Rafael Nadal and Lionel Messi.

Read also: El Dibu Martínez wrote a message to a boy with cancer who was inspired by him to overcome his illness

The former tennis player spoke with Juan Butvilofsky about resilience in sport. In that sense, she gave her opinion about Nadal’s return to the courts: “The body and the pain are a great limitation, but in Rafa they must be extreme.”

Sabatini added: “It is a gigantic effort and speaks volumes about the passion he feels for this sport that makes him want to return with hunger and desire. Everything happens because of that: because of the desire and the love that one continues to have.”

Gaby also expressed her devotion to Messi: “The passion for what he does, how he enjoys it; You see Leo play and he is wonderful because he loves it, he transmits passion and enthusiasm, that is what keeps him there.”

Finally, Sabatini recalled the consecration of December 2022: “I experienced the World Cup in Argentina for the first time, it was incredible; I loved. Every time he played, there was silence in the street and how each goal was shouted. Everyone going out into the street, we suffered the final, the nerves, but we all felt that it was going to happen this time. The celebration was incredible, I didn’t make it to the Obelisk, although I was close.”

Also Read:  Schalke: New signings spark late - but HE is the biggest disappointment

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Young, homeless and invisible – hundreds of young people in Switzerland are homeless – Radio SRF 1
Young, homeless and invisible – hundreds of young people in Switzerland are homeless – Radio SRF 1
Posted on
The discovery of 5 bodies in an apartment on Christmas Day shocked Paris
The discovery of 5 bodies in an apartment on Christmas Day shocked Paris
Posted on
Zakwan and sister Zulfa with Down syndrome are happy together after earthquake drama: ‘But the pain remains’
Zakwan and sister Zulfa with Down syndrome are happy together after earthquake drama: ‘But the pain remains’
Posted on
BJH 2pcs Bookshelf Speaker Stands, for bookshelf speakers up to 40 pounds, ideal for living room or home theater system
BJH 2pcs Bookshelf Speaker Stands, for bookshelf speakers up to 40 pounds, ideal for living room or home theater system
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News