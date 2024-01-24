Gaia Sky: a computer planetarium not only for the pleasure of the eye

#Gaia #Sky #computer #planetarium #pleasure #eye

Science and research have been associated with the Linux operating system for many years. In addition to the extensive geographic information system or bioinformatics, there are also other disciplines. The field of astronomy is covered very richly, the previously reviewed Stellarium, Cartes du Ciel, KStars or Celestia definitely have something to offer on the root.cz website.

Today I would like to present one more program of a similar nature, which stands out for its really beautiful graphics and huge catalog of stars.

The universe on the monitor

Gaia Sky represents, like the above-mentioned applications, a multi-platform three-dimensional space program working in real time. It was developed as part of the Gaia mission by the European Space Agency. This survey is tasked with measuring approximately one percent of the stars in our galaxy with a focus on the greatest possible accuracy, the main task being to create the most complete multidimensional map of the Milky Way.

Today’s reviewed planetarium is programmed in Java and offers installation for various packaging systems of many distributions including AppImage and Flatpak formats. The support is interesting virtual realitybut I don’t have the opportunity to try it in practice.

First run

Gaia Sky offers only a minimal application upon initial launch and immediately displays an option dialog download data packages, while the basic one is necessary to run. Contains lower resolution Solar System planets and moons, satellites, orbits, constellations, Milky Way and grids. The download can be done using this dialog or manually from the repository.

Please note the extensiveness of some of the catalogs, of which the largest one occupies almost 100 GB. Based on my experience, I recommend downloading larger catalogs manually, newer versions of Gaia Sky no longer support subsequent downloads in the event of an internet connection failure. The program monitors possible new versions of catalogs, which is certainly a nice feature.

Many readers will probably think that the combination of Java and huge catalogs will require a modern computer with a powerful one graphics card. They’re definitely not wrong, my rugged Panasonic machine with an Intel HD 4000 graphics card is the bare minimum for reasonable use. I cannot enjoy the full display quality and I am forced to turn on the so-called safemode.

The authors are aware of this fact and the application allows really extensive settings for optimal display. In general, most adjustments can be made directly in the program or using the configuration file located in ~/.config/gaiasky/config.yaml. Everything is described in the extensive documentation.

Orbits

The first run always shows planet Earth with its immediate surroundings. Basic movement in space is fully provided by a mouse with a wheel, of course keyboard shortcuts are also available. Do you want to visit Venus? Just press the “f” key (like find) and write the name of the planet in the dialog box (so far only in English), the planet will immediately appear, including its orbit.

I use the “Go to object” icon to fully zoom in on it, and the “Land” button allows me to instantly land and view from its surface. Button a adjuster there is a lot available, so it would be very nice to have a help that activates after a while after moving the mouse cursor over it.

Gaia Sky offers four display modes, the last one with a spaceship is very successful. For the best idea of ​​how the program actually behaves, I recommend watching these two videos: the largest currently available star catalog and a somewhat longer but comprehensive tutorial.

Script the universe

It represents a very pleasant option for almost unlimited expansion scripting in Python. The py4j package provides everything you need, and now you only need to run Gaia Sky in one window and the terminal with the selected script in the other.

Asteroid exploration, planetary dance, and all sorts of graphical goodies are just waiting to be explored and possibly expanded. A really great example of how both of my favorite programming languages ​​can work together. However, it cannot be overlooked that after some more demanding scripts, it is easiest to reset the application settings.

Saturn

I was very pleasantly surprised by the program and as you can see, its development is very stormy. Yes, it’s not as well known as Stellarium, which my favorite night sky guide mentions. It does not yet offer a web or mobile version, but everything is subject to change.

I definitely recommend at least giving it a try, if only for the beautiful scripted flights through endless space.

The author of the pictures is Luděk Šťastný.