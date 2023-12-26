Gailitis evaluates the performance of “VEF Rīga” in the Champions League and the positive provocation of “Rīgas Zeļļli”

#Gailitis #evaluates #performance #VEF #Rīga #Champions #League #positive #provocation #Rīgas #Zeļļli

The Latvian champion in basketball “VEF Rīga”, despite the strong competition in the subgroup, was very close to entering the second round of the FIBA ​​Champions League. TVNET invited the head coach of the team, Jānis Gailītis, to the conversation, who explained the reasons for the failure, and also told about the upcoming duel against “Rīgas Zeļliai” – the battle for Riga.

In the last game of the main tournament of the Champions League, “VEF Rīga” lost to the Turkish team “Dariššafaka” of Istanbul, represented by Jānis Timmas, in a tense duel. This duel determined which of these teams will qualify for the “play-in” phase. The Riga team made 13 mistakes, seven of them by play manager Brendan Adams.

Can it be said that the people of Riga rather lost this important match themselves than the opponents won? “You can’t say that at all. The opponents played well, hit difficult shots. We didn’t use a good chance to win to advance. We lacked composure in the decisive moments of the game,” assessed Gailītis.