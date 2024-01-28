Galatasaray announced the Sacha Boey – Bayern Munich transfer to KAP: Transfer fee and conditions…

#Galatasaray #announced #Sacha #Boey #Bayern #Munich #transfer #KAP #Transfer #fee #conditions..

Galatasaray Club officially announced the agreement made for Sacha Boey, who was transferred to Bayern Munich, and the transfer fee earned.

The yellow-red club earned a record income from the transfer of the 23-year-old French right-back, whom it added to its squad for 1 million Euros in 2021. In accordance with the agreement regarding the Boey transfer, Galatasaray will play two friendly matches with the German giant and 50 percent of the revenue generated from these matches will belong to the yellow-red club.

The 𝑭𝑪 𝑩𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒏 𝑨𝒓𝒄 starts now! 😁 #ServusSacha pic.twitter.com/bnvqVwhA6R — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayern) January 28, 2024

While the exact amount that Bayern Munich will pay for Boey’s transfer has also been announced, if the successful right-back is transferred to another team, the entire 5 million Euro bonus will belong to Galatasaray.

Here is Galatasaray’s statement to KAP:

An agreement has been reached with FC Bayern München AG regarding the definitive transfer of our professional football player Sacha Boey. According to the agreement, our transfer income is net 30,000,000 Euros and FC Bayern München AG will pay a conditional bonus of net 5,000,000 Euros to our Company. In addition, if the player is transferred to another club, FC Bayern München AG will pay all unrealized contingent bonuses to our company. In addition, it has been agreed to organize two friendly competitions and FC Bayern München AG will pay 50% of the profits to be made within the scope of the competitions to our Company.

SACHA BOEY: MY DREAM CAME TRUE

Sacha Boey, who is expected to earn close to 3 million Euros annually from Bayern Munich, shared his first feelings after the transfer with the following words:

This is a dream come true for me. It is an honor for me to play in a big club like Bayern. I’m looking forward to my new team and playing alongside all these great players in the future. As a player, I am a defender who likes to attack, I am happy to be up front as well as in defence.

BAYERN ANNOUNCED BOEY

On the other hand, the German team Bayern Munich announced that a 4-year contract was signed with Sacha Boey.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: “We are happy to sign a long-term deal with a young player with high potential like Sacha Boey. He performed very well in the two Champions League matches he played against us. This not only increases our squad depth but also improves our quality.” It means we are increasing it.” he said.

Sharing his thoughts about the Boey transfer, Sporting Director of the German team, Christoph Freund, said: