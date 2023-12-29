Galatasaray Fenerbahçe Super Cup Final match has been postponed! Why was the match not played, was it cancelled, and when will it be played? Official statement from TFF…

#Galatasaray #Fenerbahçe #Super #Cup #Final #match #postponed #match #played #cancelled #played #Official #statement #TFF..

Super League 2022-2023 Season Champion Galatasaray and Ziraat Turkish Cup Champion Fenerbahçe were going to face each other in the Turkcell Super Cup match this evening. The decisions taken by the Saudi authorities before the match, which was planned to be played at 20.45 at the Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University) Stadium in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, had mobilized both clubs.

CLUBS SUPPORTED!

TFF HELD MEETINGS

Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray wanted to wear Atatürk t-shirts to the match, but it was stated that the Saudi Arabian administration did not allow this. Turkish Football Federation held talks with the authorities to resolve this crisis.

According to the information obtained from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), it was emphasized that the National Anthem would be sung and the Turkish flag would be unfurled before the match. The request of the teams to wear Ataturk posters and t-shirts on the field was expected to be resolved.

MEETING WITH CLUB PRESIDENTS

Following the developments, Galatasaray Club President Dursun Özbek and Fenerbahçe Club President Ali Koç met with TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi. Club presidents came to the hotel where TFF was staying and held a meeting with TFF officials regarding the latest situation.

While Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek did not make a statement upon entering the hotel, Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç said, “They called us and we came. If necessary, we will make a statement upon exit.”

STATEMENT ‘IT WILL START WITH OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM’

TFF made a statement about the match earlier in the day; “The Super Cup Match will start in the presence of our Turkish Flag, with 100th Anniversary Celebration Events, with a moment of silence for our Martyrs and with our National Anthem to be read by the artist Norm Ender. Do not pay attention to the disinformation on this issue.” He included his statements.

ANOTHER EXPLANATION HAS COME

From the social media account of the Center for Combating Disinformation; “The claims made in some media outlets and shared on social media, such as “Our National Anthem and the Turkish Flag will not be allowed in the Turkish Super Cup Final Match to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” are not true. Before the Super Cup Match, the Turkish Flag will be displayed on the field for both clubs. “The flags and the Turkcell Super Cup flag will be unfurled. After the opening ceremony with light shows and a 1-minute silence for our martyrs, our National Anthem will be sung.” statement was made.

FANS LEAVED THE STADIUM

JERSEY DECISION FROM GALATASARAY

Super League giant Galatasaray announced that they will play against Fenerbahçe wearing a jersey specially prepared for the 100th anniversary of the Republic. In the statement from the yellow-reds, it was stated that “We will play in the Fenerbahçe match with our jersey specially prepared for the 100th anniversary of our Republic.”

THERE WAS NO RESULTS FROM THE MEETING FOR A LONG TIME

Turkish Football Federation held a meeting with Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe. A meeting was held between Turkish Football Federation President Mehmet Büyükekşi, Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek and Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç. While the officials of both clubs did not leave the hotel for a long time, the players waited for news in the hotels where they stayed.

MATERIAL PRODUCERS LEAVED THE STADIUM

The equipment workers of the teams, who came to the stadium early hours for pre-match preparation, left the stadium with the collected belongings because the match was not expected to be played, although there was no official statement regarding the status of the match yet.

STADIUM HAS BEEN EMPTYED

Fans who came to Al-Awwal Stadium to watch the Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, which did not start on time and was expected to be canceled, began to leave the stands.

THEY ARE PREPARING TO RETURN TO TURKEY

Banner in the Turkcell Super Cup match between Super League 2022-2023 Season Champion Galatasaray and Ziraat Turkey Cup Champion Fenerbahçe, which should start at 20.45 this evening at the Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University) Stadium in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. and the starting whistle did not blow due to the choices made in the warm-up shirts. While the meeting of Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak, TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi, Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek and Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç continued, the two clubs started their preparations to return to Turkey. It was learned that the managers, who were not present at the meeting but shared information with their teams as they received information from their presidents, were planning planes to return to Turkey.

INVITATION FROM BEŞİKTAŞ

Beşiktaş shared a message about the Super Cup match that could not be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Beşiktaş made an invitation to play the match in Dolmabahçe.

FENERBAHÇE LEAVED THE HOTEL

Fenerbahçe, who was preparing to return to Turkey as a result of the match not taking place as planned, was sent off with applause from the hotel where he was staying.

THEY ARE IN TURKEY IN THE MORNING

Of the two teams preparing to return to Turkey, Fenerbahçe is expected to land at Sabiha Gökçen at 04:15, and Galatasaray is expected to land at Istanbul Airport at 04:00.

JOINT STATEMENT HAS BEEN ARRIVED

Turkish Football Federation, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray; made a joint statement regarding the status of the Super Cup.

The following statements were used in the statement:

“It is announced to the public,

In order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our Republic and the Turkish Football Federation abroad, we organize with our clubs in a way that will contribute to the brand value of Turkish Football and our clubs.

The 2023 Super Cup competition, which was planned to be played on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 20.45, has been postponed to a later date as a result of the joint decision we made with our clubs, due to some disruptions in the organization.

We would like to thank the Football Federation and relevant institutions and organizations of the host country for the efforts they have made so far in the organization of the Super Cup.

Turkish Football Federation

Fenerbahçe Sports Club

Galatasaray Sports Club”

FIRST WORDS FROM ALI KOÇ

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç; In his statement following the cancellation decision, he said, “The necessary statement has been made. We are returning.” he said.

While leaving the hotel, Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek said, “We made a written statement.”

