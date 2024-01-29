Galatasaray – Gaziantep FK match (LIVE) – Galatasaray (GS) News

Galatasaray, managed by Okan Buruk, and Gaziantep FK, managed by Marius Sumudica, face off in the 23rd week of the Trendyol Super League. The match is played at Rams Park. The match is managed by Arda Brothers.

1‘ The referee of the match, Arda Kardeşler, blew the first whistle and the match started.

4‘ Mertens took the free kick from the right wing, Mauro Icardi headed in the penalty area, the ball went out of the crossbar.

8‘ Mertens’ deep ball, Barış Alper thought about the near post from the left diagonal, went out.

18‘ During the Kerem-Icardi pass in the penalty area, the ball remained with Kerem, and in the face-to-face position, Kerem could not pass goalkeeper Nita.

22′ Markovic hit very hard from the right diagonal of the penalty area, Muslera deflected the ball for the corner.

29‘ Rams Park is in shock… Djilobodji centered from the left wing, Arda Kızıldağ hit the header at the bottom of the goal and shook the net. Gaziantep team is ahead 1-0.

At what time and on which channel is the Galatasaray – Gaziantep FK match?

Galatasaray – Gaziantep FK match starts at 20.00. The match played at Rams Park is broadcast live on beIN Sports 1. Also, live score tracking and details of the match are on fanatik.com.tr…

TOP 11’S

Galatasaray: Muslera, Kaan Ayhan, Nelsson, Davinson, Berkan, Kerem Demirbay, Torreira, Barış Alper, Mertens, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Icardi

Gaziantep FK: Nita, MBakata, Djilobodji, Ertuğrul, Arda, Jevtovic, Furkan, Maxim, Sorescu, Markovic, Dragus

