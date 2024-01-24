#Galatasaray #hosts #Istanbulspor #Aspore

Galatasaray will face off against Istanbulspor on Wednesday, January 25, in the 22nd week of the Super League. Here are the details… | Last minute Galatasaray news (GS sports news)

Galatasaray will face Istanbulspor at home on Wednesday, January 25, in the 22nd week of the Trendyol Super League.

The match to be held at RAMS Park will start at 20.00. Referee Bahattin Şimşek will blow the whistle in the match.

The yellow-red team, which had 17 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat in 21 matches in the Super League, collected 54 points. In the league, where Fenerbahçe is in the leadership seat with the same points, Galatasaray is in second place with goal difference.

Istanbulspor, which is in the last place of the league, won 3 of the matches it played, drew 4 and lost 14. The yellow-black team, which was deemed defeated by default and had 3 points deducted because it withdrew from the field in the Trabzonspor match, has 10 points.

Galatasaray won the match played between the two teams in the first half of the season 1-0.

4 FOOTBALL PLAYERS WILL NOT BE IN THE SQUAD

4 Galatasaray players will not be in the squad for the Istanbulspor match.

Abdülkerim Bardakcı, who is injured in the yellow-red team and is also suspended for a yellow card, Sergio Oliveira, who is receiving treatment after his surgery, and Hakim Ziyech and Cedric Bakambu, who are in the national teams of their countries competing in the African Cup of Nations, will not be able to play in tomorrow’s match.

Galatasaray’s Davinson Sanchez is also on the yellow card penalty limit before the match.

27 MATCHES UNBEATEN AT HIS FIELD

Galatasaray was undefeated in the last 27 home matches in the Super League.

The yellow-reds suffered their last league defeat in front of their fans in the Giresunspor match, which was their first home match last season, and did not lose the next 27 matches.

Galatasaray had 25 wins and 2 draws in the league matches played in Seyrantepe during the said period.

THE ONLY TEAM THAT DIDN’T LOSE POINTS AT HOME

Galatasaray is the only team in the Super League that did not lose any points at home this season.

The yellow-red team, which won all 10 matches at RAMS Park this season, did not lose any points in front of its fans.

THE BEST DEFENSIVE TEAM IN THE LEAGUE

Galatasaray stands out as the best defensive team in the Super League this season.

The yellow-red team, which scored 43 goals in 21 matches in the Super League, conceded only 12 goals.

The yellow-red team, which kept a clean sheet in 11 of its matches, is the team that conceded the fewest goals in the league.