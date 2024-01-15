Galatasaray – Kayserispor match LIVE | At what time and on which channel is the Galatasaray match?

The excitement continues in Trendyol Super League. Galatasaray will host Kayserispor in the 20th week match. Atilla Karaoğlan will blow the whistle in the match to be played at RAMS Park Stadium. All the details about the match are wondered by football fans. In particular, publication information is being sought. So, when, at what time and on which channel will the Galatasaray – Kayserispor match be broadcast live?

WHEN, AT WHAT TIME AND ON WHICH CHANNEL WILL GALATASARAY – KAYSERISPOR MATCH BE BROADCAST LIVE?

Galatasaray – Kayserispor match will be played on Monday, January 15 at 19:00. You can watch the match live on beIN Sports 1.

POSSIBLE 11’S OF GALATASARAY – KAYSERISPOR MATCH

GALATASARAY: MUSLERA, KAAN AYHAN, NELSSON, ABDÜLKERIM, BARIŞ ALPER, TORREIRA, NDOMBELE, TETE, MERTENS, ZAHA, HALİL

KAYSERISPOR: BİLAL, KOLOVETSIOS, HASAN ALI, ARİF, ALI KARIMI, KARTAL, GÖKHAN, ACKAH, RAMAZAN, BAHOKEN, AYLTON

6 MISSING IN GALATASARAY

6 players from Galatasaray will not be able to play in the Mondihome Kayserispor match for various reasons. Mauro Icardi, Davinson Sanchez (Uncertain) and Sergio Oliveira, who are injured in the yellow-red team, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who has a yellow card suspension, and Hakim Ziyech and Cedric Bakambu, who were invited to the national teams of their countries to compete in the African Cup, will not be able to play in the match. The situation of right-back Sacha Boey, who could not play in the last EMS Yapı Sivasspor match due to knee pain, will be determined at the match time. Abdülkerim Bardakcı in the yellow-red team is on the yellow card penalty limit before the match.

