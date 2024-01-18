Galatasaray’s Former Star Passed Away

#Galatasarays #Star #Passed

Former basketball player Milojevic, born in 1977, who has been working as an assistant coach at the Golden State Warriors since 2021, fell ill while eating at a restaurant and was hospitalized.

Milojevic, who apparently had a heart attack, could not be saved despite all interventions.

In the post made on Golden State Warriors’ social media account It’s an incredibly difficult time for us.” expressions were used.

– Condolence sharing from Galatasaray

In the post on Galatasaray’s social media account, “We have learned with sadness that our former player, Dejan Milojevic, who played for Galatasaray in the 2008-2009 season and one of the assistant coaches of the NBA team Golden State Warriors, passed away as a result of a heart attack. Dejan Milojevic’s death.” We express our condolences to his family and the entire basketball community.” statements were included.