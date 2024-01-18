Galatasaray’s Former Star Passed Away

Former basketball player Milojevic, born in 1977, who has been working as an assistant coach at the Golden State Warriors since 2021, fell ill while eating at a restaurant and was hospitalized.

Milojevic, who apparently had a heart attack, could not be saved despite all interventions.

In the post made on Golden State Warriors’ social media account It’s an incredibly difficult time for us.” expressions were used.

– Condolence sharing from Galatasaray

In the post on Galatasaray’s social media account, “We have learned with sadness that our former player, Dejan Milojevic, who played for Galatasaray in the 2008-2009 season and one of the assistant coaches of the NBA team Golden State Warriors, passed away as a result of a heart attack. Dejan Milojevic’s death.” We express our condolences to his family and the entire basketball community.” statements were included.

